Must Watch Movies And Shows On OTT

Discover the latest OTT releases, streaming between February 23 and March 1.

Key Points Movies coming up this month: The Bluff, Accused and Ikkis.

Oscar nominees up for release: Bugonia, One Battle After Another.

OTT series coming up: Paradise season 2, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, season 2, Abar Proloy season 2.

Top OTT releases to watch

Paradise Season 2 (English)

Where to watch: Hulu

Release date: February 23

Xavier Collins leaves the Colorado bunker behind to venture into the outside world in search of his wife. Along the way, he makes new friends. Meanwhile, the bunker faces threats from both internal power struggles and external enemies.

The Bluff (English)

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: February 25

Set in the 19th century, Ercell Bodden, nicknamed Bloody Mary and played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is living a quiet life as a wife and mother. But her past as a feared pirate refuses to stay buried.

When Captain Connor, portrayed by Karl Urban, arrives on her island to hunt her down and uncover the whereabouts of stolen gold, Ercell's family and everything she has built are put at risk.

Accused (Hindi)

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: February 27

Dr Geetika Sen (Konkona Sen Sharma) gets accused of sexual misconduct at her clinic, just when she and her partner, Dr Meera (Pratibha Ranta), are trying to adopt a child. Her world is crumbling around her, and everyone is left with one question: Are these allegations true?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 (English)

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Release date: February 27

A mythical creature known as Titan X rises from the depths of the ocean, forcing Godzilla and Kong to step up and face the challenge.

New movies premiering on streaming platforms

Ikkis (Hindi)

Where to watch: On rent on Prime Video

Release date: February 26

Ikkis is a biographical war drama about India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It chronicles his short yet heroic life.

Arun Khetarpal's heroic actions take place during the 1971 War. In 2001, his father, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, visits Pakistan and meets the person responsible for his son's death.

Bugonia (English)

Where to watch: On rent on Prime Video

Release date: February 28

A black comedy about Teddy, a beekeeper and conspiracy theorist, along with Don, a neurodivergent man, kidnap pharmaceutical conglomerate CEO Michelle Fuller, believing she is an alien sent to destroy Earth. They take her to a basement and torture her, even shaving her hair, while investigation agencies try to find out what happened to her and who kidnapped her.

But the real question is: Is she really an alien, or are these guys just a bunch of nut jobs, or is there something more behind the kidnapping than what initially seems?

One Battle After Another (English)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: February 26

One Battle After Another is set in the 1970s. In the film's plot, a leftist revolutionary group led by Pat Calhoun (Leonardo DiCaprio), and Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor) find themselves in the crosshairs of white supremacist Colonel Steven Lockjaw (Sean Penn), after attempting to liberate people from an immigration detention centre.

Pat leaves that life behind to raise his child. Sixteen years later, his past catches up with him.

Psycho Saiyan (Hindi)

Where to watch: MX Player

Release date: February 24

In this romantic thriller, a gangster politician's partner falls in love with another man. The couple come up with a plan to eliminate what is standing in the way of their love. It stars Ravi Kishan, Tejasswi Prakash and Anud Singh Dhaka.

Hidden gems and regional picks you shouldn't miss

Secret Stories: Roslin (Malayalam)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: February 27

A stalker is haunting the dreams of the protagonist, a 17-year-old girl named Roslin. He has green eyes and is presumably out to kill her. One day, her family has a guest, a man with green eyes, and Roslin believes he is the person haunting her dreams.

However, convincing her family that he is dangerous is not easy. On the other hand, he may not be dangerous at all.

Thadayam (Tamil)

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: February 27

Inspired by real crimes that occurred along the border between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in 1999, the story follows Samuthirakani's character, Sub Inspector Adhiyaman, as he investigates serial killings.

Abar Proloy Season 2 (Bengali)

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: February 27

After a series of gold heists, supercop Animesh Dutta gets involved in the investigation as people across the state panic. The only clue he has to go on is Netaji's Salute, which is found at the crime scenes. Presumably, this is being carried out by a highly trained and organised criminal ring.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (Marathi)

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: February 27

This is a social drama about a 90-year-old Marathi-medium school on the verge of destruction, as a developer plans to demolish it and build a new international school in its place. The principal reaches out to the school's alumni to take action and save the institution.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff