'Kerala Story 2' sparks fresh political firestorm ahead of release

The release of 'The Kerala Story 2' has ignited a fierce debate over religious conversion, with accusations of hate propaganda clashing against claims of addressing legitimate concerns, sparking political and social controversy

IMAGE: A scene from 'The Kerala Story 2'.

The yet to be released Hindi film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond on religious conversion is at the centre of an escalating row, much like its 2023 predecessor, with Left and Congress leaders terming it hate propaganda and the Bharatiya Janata Party backing it as "legitimate concern".

Key Points Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the film as hate propaganda aimed at undermining the state's secular traditions.

BJP defends the film, citing 'Love Jihad' as a legitimate concern that filmmakers have the right to explore.

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah denies targeting any specific state or religion, emphasizing the film's focus on a broader racket of forced conversions.

Director Kamakhya Narain Singh asserts the film is fact-based and aims to sensitize people about a conspiracy to change the nation's demography.

The trailer of the film, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narain Singh, released on Tuesday and landed straight into controversy. It tracks the stories of three Hindu women from three different states going against their families to marry Muslim men and then being forced to convert.

"The movie is based on real life stories... I want audiences to judge whether we are showing is the truth or propaganda," Shah told PTI as the storm brewed in Kerala and elsewhere too.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the filmmakers, saying the intent is to "spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition".

"The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film The Kerala Story should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt," the CPM leader said in a post on X.

"It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged. We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail," he posted.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal agreed.

He alleged that the BJP-led Central government, which honoured the first film with a national award, was encouraging and legitimising such hate campaigns.

"It is extremely objectionable to portray a state, known for its secularism and for not discriminating between people on the basis of food or clothing, in this way," Venugopal said, adding that the people of Kerala should dismiss with contempt such "poisonous campaigns".

The film received support from the BJP.

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Vijayan and the Congress of selective outrage and said in a post on X, "Freedom of expression for radicals. Moral outrage when the vote bank feels uncomfortable. This is the #CPMCongressKuruvaSangam's idea of secularism - selective outrage for political survival."

"Love Jihad is a legitimate concern for many. If filmmakers choose to examine it, there is nothing wrong with that. If you don't like a film, don't watch it. But CM @PinarayiVijayan does not get to decide whether it should exist. You cannot defend free speech when it suits your ecosystem and attack it when it challenges your narrative. BJP/NDA will not allow this double standard. #TheKeralaStory2 #TheKeralaStory," he wrote on X.

The first film, titled The Kerala Story, was also based on the religious conversion and radicalisation of young women and was also the centre of furious debate.

It was directed by Sudipto Sen and earned over Rs 300 crore despite being banned in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Besides, it won the National Film Award for best direction for Sen and best cinematography.

Shah, who produced The Kerala Story as well and has co-written the second one, fought back against the criticism of his new project.

He said the film does not target any particular state, religion or community and talks about the racket of forced conversions.

"If I had to make the film for the benefit of any political party, then I would have made a story on Bengal. Bengal has elections. I would have made a story on Assam. But here we have stories from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala.

"It is wrong to say that we are targeting Kerala only. This racket is spread all over India. And our title says the 'story goes beyond'. But people don't read the full title," Shah told PTI.

Hitting out at his critics, he said they were of the view that even if girls are losing their lives and getting trapped, their lives ruined, the perpetrators should not be exposed.

"These criminals, whom I call terrorists, if you cannot help us in exposing them, then no problem. But after exposing them, you are in the government, you have all the authority, why don't you take any action against them?"

director Singh added that The Kerala Story 2 is a fact-based film.

"See, this is the truth. We can't close our eyes and say there's nothing happening in society. There are things happening in society, and we need to talk about it, we need to sensitise people about it. Or else, our daughters, our sisters will be caught in the trap," he told India Today.

"I feel cinema is a tool for communication. We are communicating the truth to society, and it's very important our society knows about it and there's a conspiracy to change the demography of our nation. They are using our daughters, sisters -- they are not safe, we should know about it, they should know about it, our sisters and daughters should know about it," he added.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha. It will be released in theatres on February 27.