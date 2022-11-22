News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC refuses to transfer Shraddha murder case to CBI

HC refuses to transfer Shraddha murder case to CBI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 22, 2022 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Terming it a 'publicity interest litigation', the Delhi high court on Tuesday dismissed with costs a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions for the Shraddha Walkar murder investigation to be transferred from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed outside Aaftab Amin Poonawala's residence, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court, however, did not specify the cost amount.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said it was a 'publicity interest litigation' and not a single ground was made out.

 

The plea alleged that the presence of media and public in places of recoveries amounts to interference with evidence.

It alleged that Delhi Police had revealed every detail to the media and public persons regarding each step of its investigation and this is not permitted under the law.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his home in south Delhi's Mehrauli locality.

He then dumped the body parts across the city over several days in the dead of the night.

Police has said the couple frequently argued over financial issues.

It is suspected a fight between them resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Footage of Aaftab out in the night with bag emerges
Footage of Aaftab out in the night with bag emerges
How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha
How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha
Delhi cops seize 'sharp object' from Aaftab's flat
Delhi cops seize 'sharp object' from Aaftab's flat
Bhopal park orders probe after Raveena's tigers tweet
Bhopal park orders probe after Raveena's tigers tweet
FIFA WC: Indian engineer proud of stadium he's built
FIFA WC: Indian engineer proud of stadium he's built
'Struggle Teaches You More Than Success'
'Struggle Teaches You More Than Success'
Who Wore Black Best? VOTE!
Who Wore Black Best? VOTE!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Killed Shraddha in 'heat of the moment': Aaftab

Killed Shraddha in 'heat of the moment': Aaftab

Aaftab-Shraddha fought over cost of shifting to Delhi

Aaftab-Shraddha fought over cost of shifting to Delhi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances