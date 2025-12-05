HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC refuses to stay foundation-laying of 'Babri Masjid' in Bengal

HC refuses to stay foundation-laying of 'Babri Masjid' in Bengal

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 05, 2025 15:46 IST

The Calcutta high court on Friday did not intervene in the case regarding the foundation-laying ceremony of the Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

IMAGE: Posters of Babri Masjid put up in Murshidabad, on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The division bench of the acting Chief Justice left the responsibility of maintaining peace to the state.

The court was hearing a plea demanding a stay on suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir's event on December 6.

The state government said that the necessary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order, while the Centre said 19 companies of the central forces are deployed there.

 

Humayun Kabir welcomed the high court's decision, calling it a 'befitting reply' to the petitioners.

He told ANI, "I had said earlier too that I will lay the foundation stone. I am overjoyed by the high court's decision. I thank the high court judge. It is my constitutional right. Those who approached the high court have received a befitting reply."

Kabir had sparked controversy by announcing that he would lay the foundation of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad and that various Muslim leaders would participate.

"We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Humayun Kabir escalated his attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, declaring that she will no longer remain in power after the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a strong statement targeting the Chief Minister, the suspended MLA told reporters, "The chief minister should be an ex-chief minister. In 2026, the chief minister will not become the chief minister, will not be sworn in, and will be branded as an ex-chief minister."

Kabir's remarks come hours after the TMC suspended him over the controversy. He said he will resign from the party, and might even announce his own party on December 22.

