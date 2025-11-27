TMC MLA's Babri replica plan on Dec 6 sparks row; party distances itself

A major controversy erupted in poll-bound West Bengal after Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir announced he would lay the foundation stone of a mosque modelled on Babri Masjid in Murshidabad district on December 6, prompting the Trinamool Congress to distance itself and the Bharatiya Janata Party to allege that attempts were being made to polarise the people.

IMAGE: File image of Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir. Photograph: Courtesy X

Posters announcing the 'Babri Masjid' foundation event surfaced across Beldanga this week, several of which were later vandalised, triggering tension in the communally sensitive district.

With December 6 marking 33 years of the demolition of the 16th-century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, the planned ceremony has sharpened political tempers in minority dominated Murshidabad district, which in April this year had witnessed clashes during protests over Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Kabir, speaking to PTI, remained defiant.

"Yes, I will lay the foundation stone of a masjid modelled on the Babri Masjid on December 6. This masjid will be much bigger and inspired by the original structure," he said, adding, "This is my religious right and a demand of the local people," he said.

He said that the issue was "emotional" and insisted his plan was a "personal resolve", not tied to electoral calculations.

The Trinamool Congress was quick to disassociate itself from the MLA's remarks, wary of the political fallout in an election year.

TMC chief whip in West Bengal assembly, Nirmal Ghosh, told PTI, "The party is not in touch with Humayun Kabir. His remarks or actions have nothing to do with the party. Whatever he is saying or doing, he is doing it in his personal capacity. The party does not support those and is looking into the matter."

Another senior party functionary said disciplinary action against Kabir, who has been show-caused several times earlier for indiscipline, would be initiated shortly. Despite repeated confrontations, the party has not expelled him.

Kabir has, in recent months, signalled an independent political course, even hinting at forming a new organisation.

The BJP alleged that the ruling party's ecosystem was enabling such statements for electoral benefit.

State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya said, "The TMC is pushing West Bengal towards chaos. Such announcements are meant only to provoke and polarise."

The Congress, which holds influence in Murshidabad, called for restraint.

The controversy has intensified fears of sharpening communal polarisation ahead of the assembly elections, due in April-May, particularly in districts with delicate demographic balances.