News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Rane's bungalow

HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Rane's bungalow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 20, 2022 12:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bombay high court on Tuesday directed the Mumbai civic body to demolish the unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Juhu area in Mumbai, noting that it violated the Floor Space Index (FSI) and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

IMAGE: Union minister Narayan Rane. Photograph: ANI Photo

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal Khata said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cannot be permitted to consider and allow the second application filed by a company run by the Rane family, seeking regularisation of the unauthorised construction as it would encourage 'wholesale unauthorised constructions'.

 

The court directed the BMC to demolish the unauthorised parts within a period of two weeks and submit a compliance report to the court one week thereafter.

The bench also imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on Rane and directed for the amount to be deposited towards the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

Rane's advocate Shardul Singh sought that the court stay its order for six weeks so that he could approach the Supreme Court in appeal.

The bench, however, rejected it.

The court dismissed the petition filed by Kaalkaa Real Estates, a company owned by Rane's family seeking directions to the BMC to decide their second application uninfluenced by the orders passed by civic body earlier.

The BMC had in June this year rejected the regularisation application, noting that there were violations in the construction.

The company filed a second application in July, saying it was seeking regularisation of a smaller portion as compared to what it had sought previously, and under new provisions of the Development Control and Promotion Regulation 2034.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Narayan Rane is so IMPORTANT for the BJP
Why Narayan Rane is so IMPORTANT for the BJP
Narayan Rane: From Sena leader to Union minister
Narayan Rane: From Sena leader to Union minister
I'm not an ordinary man: Rane on impending arrest
I'm not an ordinary man: Rane on impending arrest
The Royal Corgis Await The Queen
The Royal Corgis Await The Queen
Vote only for those who accept Nehru family: Cong MP
Vote only for those who accept Nehru family: Cong MP
Uttam's Take: Didi Cozying Up To Modi?
Uttam's Take: Didi Cozying Up To Modi?
India pushes for rupee trade with Cuba
India pushes for rupee trade with Cuba
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Bungalow row: BMC issues notice to Narayan Rane

Bungalow row: BMC issues notice to Narayan Rane

How the Rane-Uddhav War Began

How the Rane-Uddhav War Began

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances