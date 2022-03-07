News
Narayan Rane served notice over unauthorised changes to Mumbai bungalow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 07, 2022 12:49 IST
The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sent a notice to Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narayan Rane over the alleged unauthorised alterations carried out in his bungalow in Mumbai, sources in the civic body said on Monday.

IMAGE: Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the notice, issued on Friday, the BMC has asked the bungalow owner to show 'sufficient cause' within seven days as to why such alterations should not be removed.

The BMC's notice has mentioned 'unauthorised' change of use in the basement and seven of the eight floors of the bungalow (except seventh floor).

 

A team of civic officials had last month inspected the bungalow, named 'Adhish', in the upscale Juhu area in north-west Mumbai for alleged violation of the Coastal Regulatory Zone norms.

The notice has been served under section 351(1) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.

In the notice, issued by a designated officer of the K-West ward, the BMC said the changes carried out at the bungalow were not in line with plans approved by the civic body.

“…I, in exercise of powers conferred upon me by section 351 (1A) of the said act, direct you to show sufficient cause, by a statement in writing subscribed by you or by an agent duly authorised by you in that behalf and addressed to the undersigned and delivered within 7 days from the receipt of this notice, as to why the said building or work shall not be removed or altered or pulled down or the use of restored,” the officer said.

The notice asked the bungalow owner to show sufficient cause to prove that the work/s mentioned is/are carried out in accordance with provisions of sections 337/342 and 347 of the MMC Act.

“It should be noted that if you fail to show sufficient cause as directed above, the said building or work will be removed/altered/pulled down/use of premises restored, at your risk and cost, and you may be prosecuted under section 475A of the said Act, which is punishable with imprisonment and fine,” the notice said.

Narayan Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader, is a bitter critic of his former party and its head, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
