HC orders blocking of info on Delhi woman's 'forced conversion'

HC orders blocking of info on Delhi woman's 'forced conversion'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 12, 2023 15:34 IST
The Delhi high court on Friday directed certain media houses and social media platforms, including Twitter and Google, to block the links of news reports and videos claiming that a Muslim man allegedly forced a woman to convert to Islam.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Justice Prathiba M Singh passed the order after considering that there was a severe threat which was evident from the comments made by viewers on the news reports and videos available online.

 

The high court issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Press Council of India (PCI), News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) and Google LLC, Twitter Inc.

It also issued notice to chairman of Sudarshan News, Suresh Chavhanke, Odisha Television Limited, Pittie Media LLP, Bharat Prakashan (Delhi) Limited which is the owner of The Organiser, Voice of the Nation'.

The high court asked the parties to respond to the petition filed by the man, who is also facing a rape case lodged by the woman, and listed it for further hearing on May 24.

Petitioner Azmat Ali Khan, who claims to be a renowned classical music teacher, sought removal of news items and videos published and circulated on online platforms regarding the first information report (FIR) lodged against him on April 19 by the woman, a Delhi resident, accusing him of forcing to convert.

The petitioner's counsel contended that such publication and circulation is being carried out by giving a communal angle to the entire story and it was done to incite hatred in the communities involved.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Woman dies by suicide after being forced to convert
Religious conversion won't change person's caste: HC
MP: Those willing to convert must apply 60 days ahead
Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief Singh
People won't watch if...: SC on 'The Kerala Story' ban
'I don't act under pressure': Maharashtra Speaker
IPL: LSG banking on spinners to deliver against SRH
