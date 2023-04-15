News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP: Woman dies by suicide after being forced to convert to Islam

UP: Woman dies by suicide after being forced to convert to Islam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 15, 2023 19:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 24-year-old man was arrested allegedly for abetting a woman to commit suicide after she refused to convert her religion and marry him, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused, Shahrukh, was in a relationship with the victim, also 24, and had given her the option to either convert or kill herself to avoid "social humiliation."

The woman hanged herself from a ceiling hook in her house in Kanpur on Wednesday, Assistant CP (Collectorganj) Tej Bahadur Singh said.

 

The victim had come in contact with the accused a couple of years ago through a social networking site, where he identified himself as Saurabh, the ACP said.

In the FIR lodged on Friday, the woman's father accused Shahrukh of harassing and forcing his daughter to marry him as per Islamic rituals, the ACP said.

The father claimed that Shahrukh also had his daughter's private photos and videos with which he threatened her to commit to Islam and marry him.

Shahrukh was booked under IPC's section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and sections 3 and 5(I) of UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021, police said.

He was arrested from Bhoosatoli, Harbansh-Mohal on Friday, ACP said, adding, he was produced before a court from where he was sent to jail, the ACP added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The double standards over conversions
The double standards over conversions
BJP And The Politics Of Conversion
BJP And The Politics Of Conversion
Religious freedom doesn't mean right to convert: Govt
Religious freedom doesn't mean right to convert: Govt
PIX: RCB thrash Delhi by 23 runs in one-sided contest
PIX: RCB thrash Delhi by 23 runs in one-sided contest
'Safety railings may have averted Maha bus tragedy'
'Safety railings may have averted Maha bus tragedy'
Indians in Sudan advised to stay indoors amid violence
Indians in Sudan advised to stay indoors amid violence
MI vs KKR: Struggling Suryakumar hits nets
MI vs KKR: Struggling Suryakumar hits nets
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Conversion a serious issue, shouldn't politicise: SC

Conversion a serious issue, shouldn't politicise: SC

In defence of religious conversion

In defence of religious conversion

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances