Police monitoring situation: Maha govt over 'Hanuman Chalisa' vs 'Azan' row

Police monitoring situation: Maha govt over 'Hanuman Chalisa' vs 'Azan' row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 05, 2022 15:55 IST
Nobody should give statements that will cause communal disharmony, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday and added the police are keeping a close tab on the situation.

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Walse Patil commented in response to questions about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's recent pitch for shutting down high-decibel loudspeakers on mosques.

Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Saturday, Thackeray had also said if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques to play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume.

 

Thackeray's stand was endorsed by Bharatiya Janata Party functionary Mohit Kamboj who offered to fund the installation of loudspeakers in temples to play 'Hanuman Chalisa' and also demanded the removal of “illegal” loudspeakers from mosques.

"The home department is of the view that nobody should act in a manner that will cause a divide between communities," Walse Patil told reporters.

Queried on the demand for registering a case against the MNS president, Walse Patil said the same will be examined and further steps will be taken accordingly.

"I had said in the Legislative Assembly that some parties are trying to create a divide between communities by making provoking speeches. This is not right for the unity and communal harmony of Maharashtra and the country," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
