Home  » News » HC dismisses pleas against Dasara invite to Banu Mushtaq

HC dismisses pleas against Dasara invite to Banu Mushtaq

September 15, 2025 14:01 IST

The Karnataka high court on Monday dismissed the petitions challenging the state government's decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the 'Mysuru Dasara' festivities this year.

IMAGE: File photo of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations featuring elephant Gajraja Balarama. Photograph: ANI Photo

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bhakru and Justice C M Joshi declined to entertain four pleas, including the one filed by former BJP member of Parliament from Mysuru, Pratap Simha.

 

The Mysuru district administration on September 3 had formally invited Mushtaq, despite objections from some sections, including opposition BJP.

The controversy stems from allegations that Banu Mushtaq has made statements in the past that are perceived by some as "anti-Hindu culture".

Simha and other critics argue that her selection for the festival, which traditionally begins with Vedic rituals and floral offerings to Goddess Chamundeshwari, disrespects religious sentiments and long-standing traditions associated with the event.

Dasara celebration will begin in Mysuru from September 22 and culminate on 'Vijayadashami', which falls on October 2.

Dasara is traditionally inaugurated on the first day by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Objections have been raised by BJP leaders and others to the state government's decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, following an old video that went viral, in which she has reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", stating that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

Several BJP leaders had asked Mushtaq to clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara.

However, Mushtaq, on her part, has said that her statement has been distorted by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
