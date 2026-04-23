HC directs Maha to pay for unlawful handcuffing of lawyer, ex-serviceman

The court held that the duo was 'humiliated' as they were handcuffed and taken on a state transport bus from a police station in Amravati to the tehsildar's office, where they were granted bail.

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Key Points The court deemed the handcuffing a 'humiliation', emphasising the need to respect the Maharashtra police motto.

The HC bench stressed the duty of law administrators to the accused, victim, state, and community.

The court noted that police misconduct erodes confidence in the criminal justice system.

The HC stated that monetary compensation is necessary when fundamental rights are infringed.

The Bombay high court has ordered the Maharashtra government to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 each to a lawyer and an ex-serviceman who were handcuffed by cops, holding that the two were subjected to "humiliation".

In its order passed on Tuesday, a copy of which was made available on Thursday, the HC's Nagpur bench said the motto of the Maharashtra police to protect good and to punish evil needs to be respected.

Court condemns humiliating treatment

The court held that the duo was "humiliated" as they were handcuffed and taken on a state transport bus from a police station in Amravati to the tehsildar's office, where they were granted bail.

"The motto of Maharashtra State Police is 'Sadrakshnaya Khalanighrahanaya' (to protect good and to punish evil) which needs to be respected," HC said, ordering the state government to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 each to lawyer Yogeshwar Kawade and ex-serviceman Avinash Date within eight weeks.

The bench of Justices Urmila Joshi-Phalke and Nivedita Mehta said those persons who administer law must bear in mind that they have a duty not merely to the accused and victim but also to the state and community at large.

Erosion of confidence in justice system

"Such incidents involving police usually tend to deplete the confidence in our criminal justice system much more than those incidents involving private individuals," the court said.

The court said the assistant police inspector and the two constables who handcuffed the petitioners subjected them to an "unwarranted humiliation and indignity which cannot be done to any citizen of India" and hence they are entitled to compensation.

In their petition, Kawade and Date said they had gone to the Talegaon police station in Amravati district in August 2010 to lodge a complaint against a man who had allegedly caused damage to Date's car.

The man filed a cross-complaint alleging that the two manhandled him and threatened him.

Petitioners detail police misconduct

The petitioners claimed that the police illegally detained them after midnight based on the man's complaint and were stripped and made to sit in their undergarments. The next day, the police allegedly handcuffed the duo and took them to the tahsildar's office on a state transport bus.

The tehsildar directed the police to remove the handcuffs and granted the duo bail.

The petition said the police action of handcuffing the petitioners had caused damage to their reputation, contending that it was also against the law as they were not habitual offenders or hardened criminals.

The Amaravati Superintendent of Police submitted to the court that an inquiry was conducted against the errant policemen and necessary action was taken.

The HC, however, held that in such offences the victim needs to be compensated monetarily as well.

Where there is infringement of the fundamental right, the court cannot be stopped by giving a mere declaration that action has been taken. The court must proceed further and give compensatory relief for the wrong done, said the judges.

"To repair the wrong done and give judicial redress for legal injury is a compulsion of judicial conscience," it said.

In India, handcuffing is governed by guidelines set by the Supreme Court, which generally restricts its use to cases involving violent or dangerous individuals, or those with a high risk of escape.

The high court's order reinforces the importance of upholding these guidelines to protect the dignity and rights of individuals within the criminal justice system.

Such rulings serve as a reminder of the judiciary's role in safeguarding civil liberties and ensuring accountability within law enforcement.