News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Courts have legal duty to compensate crime victims too, rules HC

Courts have legal duty to compensate crime victims too, rules HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 21, 2023 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Courts of law are not only obliged to award compensation to victims of crime but also have the legal duty to compensate a victim for the loss and injury caused due to an act or omission on part of the other party, the Aurangabad bench of Bombay high court has said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A division bench of Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Abhay Waghwase on November 6 directed the District Legal Services Authority of Jalgaon to take effective steps for compensation or rehabilitation of two minor boys who were rendered orphans after their mother was burnt to death by their father.

 

The HC upheld the 2017 conviction of the 35-year-old man for murdering his wife after she refused to give him money to purchase liquor.

An advocate appointed to appear for the two boys informed the court that the since the children's mother was dead and their father was in jail, both of them were being taken care of by their grandmother.

The advocate sought compensation for the two children relying on Section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which says the government shall pay compensation or rehabilitation to victims of crimes.

The HC bench while agreeing to this said, “Courts of law are not only obliged to exercise their power to award compensation but also have the legal duty to compensate a victim for the loss and injury inflicted as a result of an act or omission on part of the other party.”

The court directed the District Legal Services Authority, Jalgaon, to conduct an enquiry and thereafter, take effective steps for either compensation or rehabilitation of both the children.

The authority shall ascertain whereabouts of the children, their educational and financial status and then take appropriate steps for meaningful rehabilitation, the high court said.

It dismissed the man's appeal and said the woman's dying declaration and the witness statement given by one of the sons of the couple proved his guilt in the case.

The bench said the dying declaration given by the woman was consistent as she said her husband had set her ablaze after she refused to give him money.

“We are convinced that the dying declaration carries no infirmity so as to discard or doubt it,” the high court said.

The bench also said it does not find any reason to discard or doubt the statement given by one of the children of the deceased woman and the accused.

“We find that his evidence is inspiring confidence,” the HC said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC asks HC to monitor probe into Morbi bridge crash
SC asks HC to monitor probe into Morbi bridge crash
HC issues rules to reduce trauma of POCSO victims
HC issues rules to reduce trauma of POCSO victims
SC restores victims' primacy in Lakhimpur Kheri ruling
SC restores victims' primacy in Lakhimpur Kheri ruling
Should Governors Be Given Time Limit To Act?
Should Governors Be Given Time Limit To Act?
New pipeline a relief but challenges in rescue remain
New pipeline a relief but challenges in rescue remain
Sensex up 276 points; banking, metal shares shine
Sensex up 276 points; banking, metal shares shine
When Aurora Borealis Painted The Heavens
When Aurora Borealis Painted The Heavens
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Was compensation paid in Mumbai riots, SC asks Maha

Was compensation paid in Mumbai riots, SC asks Maha

SC to quash case against Italian marines on June 15

SC to quash case against Italian marines on June 15

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances