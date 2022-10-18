News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC denies bail to Umar Khalid in Delhi riots case

HC denies bail to Umar Khalid in Delhi riots case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 18, 2022 14:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case related to alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.

IMAGE: Umar Khalid. Photograph: Prabhat Mehrotra/ANI Photo

"There is no merit in the bail appeal. Bail appeal is dismissed," said a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar.

 

Khalid, arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020, sought bail on grounds that he neither had any 'criminal role' in the violence in the city's north-east area nor any 'conspiratorial connect' with any other accused in the case.

The bail plea was opposed by the Delhi Police.

Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the 'masterminds' of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'You can't demolish, demoralise Umar Khalid'
'You can't demolish, demoralise Umar Khalid'
Umar Khalid's speech 'obnoxious, unacceptable': HC
Umar Khalid's speech 'obnoxious, unacceptable': HC
Is Modi copying Indira's Emergency textbook?
Is Modi copying Indira's Emergency textbook?
UAE's Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 World Cup
UAE's Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 World Cup
Career-best T20I rankings for Mandhana, Deepti
Career-best T20I rankings for Mandhana, Deepti
Bigg Boss 16: Did Ankit HURT Gori?
Bigg Boss 16: Did Ankit HURT Gori?
Copter carrying pigrims to Kedarnath crashes, 7 dead
Copter carrying pigrims to Kedarnath crashes, 7 dead
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How can you use such words for PM: HC to Umar Khalid

How can you use such words for PM: HC to Umar Khalid

'There were days of absolute despair'

'There were days of absolute despair'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances