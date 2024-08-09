News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC cautions Jharkhand govt on illegal immigration from Bangladesh

HC cautions Jharkhand govt on illegal immigration from Bangladesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 09, 2024 01:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Jharkhand high court on Thursday directed the state government to take immediate action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants entering the state through the Santhal Parganas.

IMAGE: Bangladesh citizens show their passports as they arrive at the Petrapol checkpoint in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, amid the turmoil in the neighbouring country. Photograph: ANI Photo

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai gave the direction while hearing a PIL filed by one Daniel Danish.

 

The court observed that illegal immigration will be on the rise in view of the present unstable situation in Bangladesh.

The bench ordered the director of the intelligence bureau, director general of the BSF, chief election commissioner of India, and director general of the Unique Identification Authority of India to be made parties in the case.

The court while issuing notices to them ordered them to file a response in the matter.

The court also suggested that the government should conduct a sudden inspection of Aadhaar cards and voter identity cards.

These drives will not only help in identifying the illegal settlers but will also deter others from trying to come into India illegally, the judges held.

The court also held that the state and Union governments will have to work together to tackle the problem of illegal immigration.

In the present scenario of Bangladesh, the situation is going to be more volatile, the judges held.

The case will again be heard on August 22.

The petition claimed that immigrants from Bangladesh have entered the state through the Santhal Parganas.

The demographic structure of the tribal populace in Santhal Pargana is already disturbed by the influx of Bangladeshi residents, the petition said, adding that it was a serious threat to the sovereignty of the country.

Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have made their way into the state through the six districts in the Santhal Pargana -- Deoghar, Dumka, Pakur, Godda, Sahebgunj and Jamtara, the petitioner said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Yunus takes oath as head of interim Bangladesh govt
Yunus takes oath as head of interim Bangladesh govt
'India's influence in Bangladesh will remain strong'
'India's influence in Bangladesh will remain strong'
'It Is Mayhem And Anarchy In Bangladesh'
'It Is Mayhem And Anarchy In Bangladesh'
Nation in ecstasy: Hockey families dance and rejoice
Nation in ecstasy: Hockey families dance and rejoice
Botswana's Tebogo wins men's 200 metres gold
Botswana's Tebogo wins men's 200 metres gold
Pakistan's Nadeem wins Javelin gold; Neeraj silver
Pakistan's Nadeem wins Javelin gold; Neeraj silver
I-Day: 700 face detection cameras for Delhi security
I-Day: 700 face detection cameras for Delhi security

More like this

People Flee Bangladesh In Panic

People Flee Bangladesh In Panic

B'desh unrest: Over 7,200 Indian students return home

B'desh unrest: Over 7,200 Indian students return home

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances