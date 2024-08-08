News
Rediff.com  » News » Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of interim Bangladesh govt

Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of interim Bangladesh govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 08, 2024 21:38 IST
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday took oath as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was recommended by Bangladeshi student leaders as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, speaks during a press briefing, as he arrives at the Hazarat Shahjalal International Airport, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 8, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'.

 

The economist-turned-politician was appointed as the head of the interim government on Tuesday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
We've got independence for the 2nd time: Yunus
People Flee Bangladesh In Panic
Son says Hasina will be back in Bangladesh once...
Hasina will be back in Bangladesh soon, says son
CAS to deliver verdict on Vinesh's appeal on Friday
Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat loses in semis
Ambanis most valuable among family businesses in India
The Nobel laureate who will head new Bangladesh govt

