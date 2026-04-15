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Home  » News » Allahabad HC directs hearing for Nawab Kazim Ali Khan in Azam Khan punishment appeal case

Allahabad HC directs hearing for Nawab Kazim Ali Khan in Azam Khan punishment appeal case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 15, 2026 22:13 IST

The Allahabad High Court has mandated that Nawab Kazim Ali Khan be heard during the appeal proceedings concerning the Uttar Pradesh government's push for a harsher sentence against Azam Khan, ensuring the complainant's voice is considered.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Allahabad High Court directs special court to hear Nawab Kazim Ali Khan in Azam Khan punishment appeal.
  • The Uttar Pradesh government filed an appeal seeking enhancement of Azam Khan's punishment.
  • Nawab Kazim Ali Khan's revision petition was initially dismissed, prompting the High Court challenge.
  • The court order allows the complainant to participate in the state's appeal and be heard during proceedings.
  • This decision ensures the complainant's perspective is considered in the appeal for a harsher sentence for Azam Khan.

The Allahabad High Court has directed the special judge of the MP-MLA court in Rampur to hear Nawab Kazim Ali Khan during the proceedings on an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against the conviction order of Azam Khan passed on November 17, 2025, seeking enhancement of punishment.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Nawab Kazim Ali Khan alias Naved Miyan challenging the order passed by the special judge of the MP-MLA court in Rampur, whereby his revision petition seeking enhancement of the punishment awarded to Azam Khan was dismissed on the ground that the government has already lodged an appeal for enhancement of sentence and therefore, a revision plea moved by the complainant would not be maintainable.

 

During the course of the hearing, the lawyers of the parties concerned agreed that the revisionist-complainant may be allowed to participate in the appeal filed by the State before the sessions court and that he may also be heard.

While disposing of the petition on April 10, the court observed, "In view of the agreement entered between the parties, the present application under section 528, BNSS, is disposed of with a direction to the court of Special Judge (MP/MLA)/Additional Sessions Judge, Rampur, to hear the present revisionist -- Nawab Kazim Ali Khan alias Naved Miyan -- in the appeal filed by the State.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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