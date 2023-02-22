News
Rediff.com  » News » HC asks Oreva Group to pay Rs 10L to kin of Morbi victims

HC asks Oreva Group to pay Rs 10L to kin of Morbi victims

Source: PTI
February 22, 2023 15:59 IST
The Gujarat high court on Wednesday directed clock manufacturing firm Oreva Group, the company which maintained the Morbi suspension bridge that collapsed killing 135 people, to pay Rs 10 lakh as interim compensation to the kin of each deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each injured within four weeks.

IMAGE: The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 persons and injuring 56 others. Photograph: PTI Photo

A division bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt asked the company to pay the interim compensation.

 

The court ordered that every injured person should be paid interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 persons and injuring 56 others.

On Tuesday, Oreva Group had made an offer before the high court to pay an 'interim' compensation totalling Rs 5 crore to the kin of those who lost their lives and people left injured when a British-era suspension bridge collapsed in October last year. The court had, however, said the compensation offered by the company was not "just".

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
