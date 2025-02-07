HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Hattrick for AAP or comeback for BJP? Delhi counting tomorrow

Hattrick for AAP or comeback for BJP? Delhi counting tomorrow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2025 16:22 IST

x

Counting of votes for the Delhi assembly polls will take place on Saturday to decide whether the AAP comes to power for a fourth term or the BJP forms a government in the national capital after 27 years.

IMAGE: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi show their inked fingers after casting their votes in Delhi assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress is also looking for some gains after drawing a blank in the last two elections.

Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been ruling in Delhi since 2015.

 

The counting process will begin at 8 am with early trends likely to start coming in from initial hours. According to the Election Commission, 60.54 per cent votes were polled on Wednesday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has claimed his party will win nearly 50 seats. The AAP has rejected the exit poll predictions, asserting it will form the government again with its convener Arvind Kejriwal becoming chief minister for the fourth time.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Alice Vaz said that a total of 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors, counting assistants, micro-observers, and supporting staff trained for the process, will be deployed on Saturday for the counting of votes.

In view of the fairness of the counting process, a random selection of five VVPATs (voter verifiable paper audit trails) will be done in each assembly constituency.

In a snowballing controversy, Lt Governor VK Saxena on Friday ordered an anti corruption branch (ACB) probe into allegations by AAP leaders that the BJP had attempted to poach its candidates by offering them Rs 15 crore and ministerial berth.

The AAP leaders have accused the BJP of trying to create an illusion in their favour based on exit poll predictions, but trying to poach AAP's candidates with chances of victory.

The BJP has demanded that AAP retract its charges and tender an apology or face legal action.

Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal also wrote to the Lt Governor requesting for an ACB probe into AAP's charges. Soon after the LG's order, an ACB team visited Kejriwal in connection with the matter.

Earlier on Friday, Kejriwal held a meeting with all party candidates and asserted that the AAP will form its government, while alleging that the opposition is using exit polls to create "psychological pressure" and attempting to execute "Operation Lotus".

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said that under Kejriwal's guidance, all candidates presented their ground reports, which indicated that AAP is set to win over 50 seats decisively, with a close contest on 7-8 seats.

The AAP established its dominance in Delhi's political map routing both the BJP and Congress in 2015 Assembly polls, winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats.

The party again formed its government in 2020, winning 62 seats and decimating the opposition BJP and Congress.

A victory for the AAP will establish Kejriwal's dominance in Delhi and enhance his political stature nationally.

However, if the BJP wins the polls, it will not only be back to power in Delhi after a long gap of 27 years, but also succeed in breaking the spell of AAP and Kejriwal that it has been vying for a decade.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years in a row till 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?
Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?
Exit polls predict BJP win in Delhi, Cong third
Exit polls predict BJP win in Delhi, Cong third
'Only If There Is Chamatkar Can BJP Win Delhi'
'Only If There Is Chamatkar Can BJP Win Delhi'
Kejriwal reveals BJP's Delhi CM face, challenge him for debate
Kejriwal reveals BJP's Delhi CM face, challenge him for debate
Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi
Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Valentine Gifts For Tech-Savvy Couples

webstory image 3

Alia Bhatt's 8 Fab Style Tips

VIDEOS

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise1:14

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps0:28

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony in Mumbai 3:02

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD