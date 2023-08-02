News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi on alert as Nuh violence spreads to NCR

Delhi on alert as Nuh violence spreads to NCR

Source: PTI
August 02, 2023 13:01 IST
Security has been beefed up at sensitive places in the national capital in the wake of violence in some districts of neighbouring Haryana, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Shops and properties damaged after a clash broke out, in Haryana's Nuh on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Haryana Police on Tuesday said that mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death toll to five.

 

"Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary.

"Any attempt to harm Delhi's security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly," the Delhi Police said.

Hindu outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are staging protests across the national capital against the Haryana violence.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Imam killed in Gurugram clash refused to leave mosque
'Mastermind's plan': Haryana HM on Nuh violence
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
Javed Akhtar moves court against order in Kangana case
7 Charming Monsoon Excursions
Ayushmann Wants To Win Best Actress Award
Haryana violence: 6 dead, 116 arrested, says CM
