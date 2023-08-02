Delhi on alert as Nuh violence spreads to NCR

Security has been beefed up at sensitive places in the national capital in the wake of violence in some districts of neighbouring Haryana, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Shops and properties damaged after a clash broke out, in Haryana's Nuh on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Haryana Police on Tuesday said that mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death toll to five.

"Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary.

"Any attempt to harm Delhi's security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly," the Delhi Police said.

Hindu outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are staging protests across the national capital against the Haryana violence.