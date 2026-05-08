Haryana Human Rights Body Concerned Over Nuh School Conditions

The Haryana Human Rights Commission is investigating the alarming conditions of government primary schools in Nuh, where students are reportedly learning in cattle sheds and open fields, raising concerns about children's rights and safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana Human Rights Commission initiates suo motu proceedings regarding poor conditions in Nuh government primary schools.

Schools in Nuh are reportedly operating without proper buildings, some in cattle sheds or open fields, impacting children's health and safety.

The commission highlights violations of children's rights to education, health, and dignified living conditions.

Shortage of teachers and distant postings are affecting regular attendance and continuity in teaching in Nuh schools.

HHRC emphasises the state's obligation to provide safe and adequate educational infrastructure, in line with the Right to Education Act and international conventions.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken serious note of alarming conditions of government primary schools in Nuh district and has initiated suo motu proceedings in the matter.

Taking cognisance of news reports published on May 6, the commission has sought detailed reports from the authorities.

The HHRC observed that the conditions described in the news reports are extremely grave and prima facie amount to serious violation of children's right to education, right to health and right to live with dignity.

Dire State of Nuh School Infrastructure

According to the facts placed before the Full Commission comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, several government primary schools in Ferozepur Jhirka area of Nuh are functioning without proper buildings.

Government Primary School, Kubda Bas village, is reportedly operating from a cattle shed where approximately 29 boys and 33 girls from 'Balvatika' (pre-primary) to Class 3 are studying.

After school hours, cows and buffaloes are tied in the same premises and cattle fodder is also stored there. Despite cleaning of the premises, foul smell persists, adversely affecting the health and learning environment of children.

It has further been reported that the school is functioning only due to temporary permission granted by a private landowner, reflecting a complete absence of permanent government infrastructure. The school is reportedly one among at least 19 schools in the district that are functioning without buildings.

Similarly, Government Primary School, Kalu Bas village, is functioning in an open field where about 45 boys and 50 girls are being taught on blackboards tied to trees.

During monsoon, the entire field becomes muddy, while in winters the children are forced to study in extreme cold, making learning highly unsafe.

Human Rights Commission Intervention

The commission observed that such conditions amount to a serious compromise with the safety and dignity of children.

The HHRC said the news reports further revealed that although 68 new schools were sanctioned in Nuh district in 2020, several schools are yet to be provided with basic infrastructure.

In many cases, the land identified for schools is situated far away from villages.

Teacher Shortages and Contractual Appointments

The Full Commission, in the order dated May 7, also expressed serious concern regarding acute shortage of teachers.

In an attempt to address the shortage, contractual teachers were appointed through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam from distant districts such as Bahadurgarh, Rewari and Mahendergarh, adversely affecting regular attendance and continuity in teaching.

The commission observed that, as far as practicable, teachers should be appointed or deployed from local or nearby areas, to ensure regular attendance, better coordination with the community and effective delivery of education.

Violation of Rights and Obligations

In its order, the HHRC observed that forcing children to study in cattle sheds, open fields or dilapidated structures is not only a violation of children's human rights but also in direct contravention with provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The act mandates that primary schools must be located within 1 km of habitation.

The commission further observed that the present conditions are inconsistent with India's international obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which guarantees to children the right to education and health in a safe and dignified environment.

In particular, Article 28 recognises the child's right to education, while Article 29 emphasises the need for a safe and dignified environment for the development of children's personality, talent and physical and mental abilities.

The Commission observed that providing safe, hygienic and adequate educational infrastructure is not merely an administrative responsibility but a fundamental obligation of the state.