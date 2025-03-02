Haryana Cong worker found dead, mother claims she was 'close to Hooda's wife'

The body of a Congress worker was found stuffed inside a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand in Rohtak on Friday. The body of Himani Narwal was found in a big blue suitcase, following which the information regarding this was provided to the Sampla police station.

IMAGE: The mother and brother of the deceased Congress worker speak to the media in Rohtak. Photograph: ANI on X

Narwal was wearing a scarf and her hand's had mehndi designs on them.

Congress MLA from Jhajjar, Geeta Bhukkal, on Sunday expressed concern over the incident and demanded a thorough investigation.

Bhukkal said, "It is a very painful incident. It is inhumane. The manner in which a daughter was killed is a matter of concern. Where is our state, our society heading? There should be a high-level investigation into this. Himani Narwal was a very active worker of the party...A high-level committee should be formed to investigate this..."

Narwal's mother, meanwhile, has alleged that elections and the party had claimed her life.

"The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home," Savita Narwal said.

The deceased woman's mother further said that the stature of her daughter Himani was rising in the party, "She was going with Rahul Gandhi, she was close to the Hooda family, this is why people were having problems, they were jealous."

"We received a phone call from Police Station (regarding the incident). My daughter was very close to Asha Hooda (wife of Bhupinder Singh Hooda), I won't perform her last rites until she gets justice..."

"Yes there was (a family dispute), we lived in a little fear. I took my son to BSF camp from here...My elder son was killed in 2011 and we never received justice. So, I took him (another son) to BSF camp to save his life...After election, she had become a little disillusioned with the party. She said that she wanted a job and that she didn't want to work much for the party...She was associated with Congress for the past 10 years. She had also agreed to get married. She was pursuing LL.B...I had called up Asha Hooda in the morning but my phone call was not received."

Jatin, the brother of the deceased, said, "...She had undertaken padayatra with Rahul Gandhi..."

Earlier in the day, Haryana Congress president Bhupinder Singh Hooda condemned the incident, describing it as a 'blot on the law and order situation of the state'.

He also demanded a 'high-level' and 'impartial' probe into the incident.

"There should be a high-level impartial investigation of this murder, and the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits," he added.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit reiterated the demand by the Haryana unit of the party, demanding a high-level probe into the incident.

"If there are any doubts of any political angle, then the government should take it seriously, and police should investigate properly. If the Haryana Congress has demanded a high-level investigation, then it means there are doubts about the low-level investigation. I also demand the same," Dikshit said.

Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh said that it seems the girl was murdered before her body was placed in the suitcase and thrown on the road.

The body was sent to PGIMS Rohtak for post-mortem examination.

On the allegations levelled by Savita Narwal, Hooda said that he was not in Chandigarh on February 28, 2025."

"I had no event on 28th February. I had gone to Chandigarh...," said Hooda.

The police have formed a Special Investigation Task force to probe the alleged murder.

The phone of the deceased has also been recovered, and the police are taking the help of the cyber and forensic teams, the official said.

Sampla DSP Rajneesh Kumar said, "An SIT has been formed. Her phone has been recovered. We are using cyber and FSL. We are investigating all angles."

DSP informed that the deceased lived alone in Haryana while her family stayed in Delhi.