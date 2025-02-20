Murder of man who complained against KCR sparks row

The murder of a man who had filed complaint against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others alleging corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, kicked up a political slugfest on Thursday with the family members of the deceased and the ruling Congress in Telangana pointing fingers at the Bharat Rashtra Samiti over the killing.

IMAGE: BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao gets 'tilak' applied on his forehead during party's executive meeting, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, the BRS dismissed the allegations.

N Rajalingamurthy, 50, was stabbed to death over some land disputes by unidentified persons when he was going on a bike in Jayashankar Bhupalpally town by late evening on Wednesday, police said.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy accused BRS of encouraging murder politics during its 10 years regime.

Condemning the murder of N Rajalingamurthy, the minister claimed the victim was murdered as he questioned BRS loot in Kaleshwaram project.

It is Rajalingamurthy's family members and his wife, who are saying that BRS leaders including the former MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy are behind the murder, he claimed.

Reacting to Venkat Reddy's accusations, Venkataramana Reddy said the Congress party is leveling charges against him without knowing the facts.

He further said it was unfortunate that the ruling party is trying to link the murder with BRS party, KCR and MLA T Harish Rao.

Venkataramana Reddy further said as per the FIR the murder was due to local land dispute.

He alleged that the wife of deceased has been leveling allegations on him under pressure from some people. The BRS leader said he was ready for probe by any agency including CBI.

The accused who came on two bikes hit on Rajalingamurthy's head with an iron rod and later stabbed him to death, police said.

Following the incident, the family members of the deceased had also held a protest late on Wednesday night.

Rajalingamurthy's wife, a former councilor of Bhupalpally Municipality, in a complaint to police said the accused persons killed her husband over a land dispute and based on the complaint, a case was registered against five persons.

However, later the family members of the deceased and his wife alleged that some leaders associated with the BRS were responsible for Rajalingamurthy's death.

In view of the allegations by the family members of the deceased, a senior police official on Thursday told PTI that they are probing the case from all angles.

Asked if they suspect political angle behind the murder, the official said based on investigation so far those who are suspected to have committed the murder are related to the land dispute issue, however, they are also verifying the allegations made by the family members.

"We are investigating the case. We have got few clues. We are probing all angles," the official said.

Rajalingamurthy had earlier filed a private complaint in October 2023 in a court seeking registration of an FIR against BRS President Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR and others after sinking of some piers of the Medigadda barrage, part of Kaleshwaram irrigation project, alleging irregularities in the construction of the project.

KCR, and his nephew and former minister T Harish Rao subsequently approached the Telangana High Court, which in December last year suspended an order passed by the principal district sessions judge in Jayashankar Bhupalpally allowing a petition against them.