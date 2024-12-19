Cong worker dies during protest near UP assembly; party blames police

A Congress worker died during the party's protest near the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday, with its UP unit chief Ajay Rai claiming that he died due to "police brutality".

IMAGE: Congress workers try to pull down a barricade during a protest march against the state government, in Lucknow, December 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police registered an office into the matter and said the post-mortem will be conducted by a panel of doctors. They also asked people to abstain from spreading rumours over the matter.

The police said 28-year-old Prabhat Pandey, a native of Gorakhpur, was brought dead to the hospital from the Congress office.

"Prabhat Pandey was brought to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj in an unconscious condition from the Congress office. The doctors declared him brought dead," DCP (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi said.

"According to doctors, there was no visible injury mark on his body. Apart from this, a post-mortem would be done by a panel and the process would be videographed. Accordingly further legal proceedings would be carried out," Tyagi added.

Congress leaders have expressed strong condemnation of the police's use of force against party workers during protests in Uttar Pradesh and Assam, which resulted in the deaths of two Congress members.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress, took to X to voice his outrage, accusing the BJP governments in the two states of "murdering democracy and the Constitution".

"Democracy and Constitution have been murdered again in BJP ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh. Across the country, the Congress party is conducting Satyagraha in support of Babasaheb and the Constitution. During this, the death of our Congress workers Mridul Islam in Guwahati and Prabhat Pandey in Lucknow due to excessive police force is very sad and condemnable," Rahul wrote.

He offered his condolences to the grieving families, asserting that they deserve full justice.

"The lions of Congress will continue to fight for truth and the Constitution," he stated.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her anger on the platform, condemning the "police brutality" on party workers in Uttar Pradesh.

"Police brutality on Congress workers who were going to gherao the Vidhan Sabha against the prevailing misrule in Uttar Pradesh took the life of one of our workers. The death of youth Congress worker Prabhat Pandey ji of Gorakhpur is extremely heart-rending," Vadra said in a social media post.

"Similarly, the BJP government used lathis and tear gas shells on the protesting Congress workers in Assam, in which Mridul Islam ji died. The way the BJP governments have taken repressive action against Congress workers is reminiscent of the British Raj. The BJP is attacking Babasaheb in Parliament and crushing his Constitution on the streets," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, in a post on X, said, "Today, while going to gherao the assembly, our young colleague Prabhat Pandey ji passed away due to police brutality."

"This incident is extremely sad and condemnable. Our Congress family is hurt and angry by this accident. We will not tolerate this incident at all."

"The Yogi government should give financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and a government job to one member of the family as compensation," Rai added.

At a press conference on Wednesday evening, Rai detailed the violent clashes that led to the deaths of Pandey and Islam.

Rai stated that Congress workers had peacefully marched with the intention of gheraoing the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow, when police forces used excessive force, leading to the death of Prabhat Pandey.

He further alleged that police used extreme violence against Congress workers, including physical abuse of several, and accused the state government of trying to suppress dissent through oppressive measures.

"The police brutality reflects the repressive tactics of the Yogi government," he said.

Rai announced that the Congress party would provide a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Prabhat Pandey and offered his support to the grieving family.

He also emphasised the police had tried to suppress the protests by placing Congress workers under house arrest the day before the protests took place.

In response to the incident, Rai demanded that immediate action be taken against the officers responsible for the deaths and called for the registration of a case against them.

A formal complaint has been lodged at the Hussainganj police station on behalf of the Congress party, he said.

The opposition party was protesting against the UP government over issues like farmer distress, unemployment, inflation, privatisation and law and order.

Barricades were set up around the UP Assembly premises to prevent Congress workers from reaching the protest site, while route diversions severely impacted traffic movement in the heart of the city.

The police citing curbs under Section 163 (power to issue an order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that are in place in Lucknow, did not allow party workers to move ahead from the party Mall Avenue office.

An FIR of murder (section 103 BNS) has been lodged against an unknown person at Hussainganj police station regarding the death of Pandey.

According to a written complaint filed by the victim's uncle Manish Kumar Pandey said he received a distressing call from the Congress office at around 4:15 PM, informing him that his nephew had been found unconscious in their office.

The caller mentioned that Prabhat had been "lying there for over two hours".

As per the complaint, Manish sent an acquaintance Sandeep, to the Congress office to investigate. Upon arrival, Sandeep reportedly found Prabhat with cold hands and feet, indicating a severe medical emergency.

Despite efforts by Sandeep and some Congress office members to provide assistance, they transported Prabhat to a nearby civil hospital in a car where, doctors declared him dead upon arrival, the uncle claimed.

The complainant asserts that his nephew had no known illnesses, and it is unclear how he ended up at the Congress office. Given the mysterious circumstances surrounding Prabhat's death, Manish suspects foul play, suggesting that his nephew might have been murdered.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening the Lucknow Police have issued a statement regarding the death of Congress worker Prabhat Pandey.

According to the statement, Prabhat was brought to the Civil Hospital from the Congress State Party Office, where he was declared dead upon arrival by the medical team.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Pandey was last seen at the Congress State Party Office, where he was found unconscious.

Doctors confirmed that there were no visible external injuries on his body, raising questions about the cause of his sudden collapse. The police have ordered a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

"A panel of doctors will conduct the post-mortem, which will be recorded through videography to ensure transparency and fairness in the process," the statement read.

In response to rumors circulating about the incident, the Lucknow Police said no force was used on protesters during the demonstration at the Congress office. The police have warned that legal action will be taken against those spreading false information that could disrupt law and order.

The Police Commissionerate of Lucknow has urged the public to refrain from paying attention to rumors and to rely only on official sources for updates.

"Everyone's sentiments will be respected in this sensitive matter, and every possible step will be taken to maintain law and order," the statement concluded.