Happiness Report: India Ranks 116 Out Of 147

India ranked 116th out of 147 countries in 2025 with an average score of 4.536.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The International Day of Happiness (March 20) served as a reminder that the national wellbeing is not defined by economic growth alone.

Key Points India ranked 116th in the 2025 World Happiness Report despite a slight improvement in its position compared to last year.

Finland retained its position as the happiest country globally for the ninth consecutive year with a strong score.

India scored poorly on key indicators including social support, life expectancy, generosity, and perception of corruption.

Despite gains in GDP per capita, India's overall happiness score has declined over the past decade.

Regional comparisons show China improving significantly while Afghanistan recorded the sharpest fall in happiness levels.

World Happiness Report 2025 Rankings

The 14th World Happiness Report ranked Finland the happiest country for a record ninth consecutive year with a score of 7.764 out of 10, followed by Iceland and Denmark.

India ranked 116th out of 147 countries in 2025 with an average score of 4.536.

It scored below 1 on four of the six indicators -- social support, healthy life expectancy, generosity, and perception of corruption.

India Happiness Rank Improvement

India climbed two ranks this year, from its 118th position in 2024.

This is a significant improvement from the 140th position in 2018.

Health And Generosity Decline

Between 2019 and 2025, India saw declines in healthy life expectancy and generosity, even as it improved on GDP per capita.

India Happiness Score Trend

India's happiness score slipped by 0.44 points between 2011 and 2025.

Among neighbours, China recorded the sharpest rise while Afghanistan saw the steepest fall.

Among the top three happiest countries, Denmark was the only one to record a decline.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff