HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Happiness Report: India Ranks 116 Out Of 147

Happiness Report: India Ranks 116 Out Of 147

By Sneha Sasikumar
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 14:28 IST

x

India ranked 116th out of 147 countries in 2025 with an average score of 4.536.

Happiness Report

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
 

The International Day of Happiness (March 20) served as a reminder that the national wellbeing is not defined by economic growth alone.

Key Points

  • India ranked 116th in the 2025 World Happiness Report despite a slight improvement in its position compared to last year.
  • Finland retained its position as the happiest country globally for the ninth consecutive year with a strong score.
  • India scored poorly on key indicators including social support, life expectancy, generosity, and perception of corruption.
  • Despite gains in GDP per capita, India's overall happiness score has declined over the past decade.
  • Regional comparisons show China improving significantly while Afghanistan recorded the sharpest fall in happiness levels.

World Happiness Report 2025 Rankings

The 14th World Happiness Report ranked Finland the happiest country for a record ninth consecutive year with a score of 7.764 out of 10, followed by Iceland and Denmark.

India ranked 116th out of 147 countries in 2025 with an average score of 4.536.

It scored below 1 on four of the six indicators -- social support, healthy life expectancy, generosity, and perception of corruption.

India Happiness Rank Improvement

India climbed two ranks this year, from its 118th position in 2024.

This is a significant improvement from the 140th position in 2018.

Health And Generosity Decline

India

Between 2019 and 2025, India saw declines in healthy life expectancy and generosity, even as it improved on GDP per capita.

India Happiness Score Trend

India Happiness score

India's happiness score slipped by 0.44 points between 2011 and 2025.

Among neighbours, China recorded the sharpest rise while Afghanistan saw the steepest fall.

Among the top three happiest countries, Denmark was the only one to record a decline.

Happiness score

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Sneha Sasikumar
Source: source

RELATED STORIES

10 Daily Habits To Be HAPPY
10 Daily Habits To Be HAPPY
10 Tips To Manage Stress And Be Positive
10 Tips To Manage Stress And Be Positive
What's The Secret To Happiness?
What's The Secret To Happiness?
10 Tips To Improve Your Mental Health
10 Tips To Improve Your Mental Health
5 Asanas To Calm Your Mind
5 Asanas To Calm Your Mind

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

VIDEO: Ex-Nepal PM Oli arrested hrs after new govt takes over3:43

VIDEO: Ex-Nepal PM Oli arrested hrs after new govt takes...

Divya Agarwal Dazzles in a Stunning Pink Dress1:01

Divya Agarwal Dazzles in a Stunning Pink Dress

PM Modi visits Terminal Building of Noida International Airport3:42

PM Modi visits Terminal Building of Noida International...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO