Rediff.com  » News » Hand over Shajahan Sheikh, ED attack probe to CBI: Calcutta HC

Hand over Shajahan Sheikh, ED attack probe to CBI: Calcutta HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 05, 2024 15:59 IST
The Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered transfer of the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 from the West Bengal Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

IMAGE: TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan being brought to Basirhat Court lockup. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court also directed that the custody of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29 in connection with the attack, be handed over to the central agency.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed that the directions be complied with by 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

 

Both the ED and the West Bengal government moved separate appeals challenging a single bench order which on January 17 ordered formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.

While the ED wanted the probe to be transferred to the CBI only, the state prayed that the investigation be given to the state police only.

The TMC leader was arrested by the state police a day after the high court ordered that Sheikh, who is also the prime accused in alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali, can be arrested by the CBI, the ED or the West Bengal Police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
