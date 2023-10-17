Hamas releases video of 21-year-old hostage with injury

Hamas has released the first video of one of the 200 Israelis it took hostage when the Palestinian militant group unleashed its terror on the Jewish state.

On its telegram channel, Hamas shared an over-minute-long clip of Miya Shem who was kidnapped from the Supernova Music Festival on October 7.

The French Israeli 21-year-old is seen with her seriously wounded arm bandaged, before she speaks directly into the camera.

"They're caring for me, they're treating me. They're giving me medication. Everything is okay," Miya said in the video.

"I'm only asking for me to be returned home as soon as possible, to my family, to my parents, to my siblings. Please get us out of here as soon as possible," she added.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the military had already notified the Shem family of Miya's abduction.

"At this time, IDF representatives are in contact with the family. The IDF operates with all intelligence and operational means for the return of the abductees. In the video, Hamas tries to present itself as a humanitarian organization while it is a murderous terrorist organization, responsible for the murders and kidnappings of babies, women, children and the elderly," the IDF spokesperson said.

Hamas, however, hasn't given any explanation for the timing of the video's release. The terror group claimed on Monday it was holding 200 hostages in Gaza and that another 50 were being held by other factions.