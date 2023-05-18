Had to bow down to Gandhi family, Kharge: Shivakumar

Karnataka's new Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he agreed to a compromise in the larger interest of the party.

IMAGE: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar arrives to meet AICC general secretary K C Venugopal at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

"We have a commitment before the people of Karnataka. Parliament elections are ahead. So, I have to bow to the AICC president and the Gandhi family. In the larger interest of the party (I have agreed to the formula) and why not, because sometimes the ice should break. Ultimately, there is a responsibility towards what we have a commitment to the people of Karnataka and we have to deliver," he said.

Shivakumar on Thursday said that he has agreed to the decision of the party high command to become the new deputy chief minister of the state in the larger interest of the party.

After four days of uncertainty, Congress is set to announce Siddharamaiah as the chief minister and Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar as the deputy chief minister of the state.

"In the larger interest of the party...why not," said DK Shivakumar to a television news channel confirming the power-sharing agreement in the state.

"The party high command has taken a decision..." Shivakumar said on being named the new Karnataka deputy CM adding that the party has a commitment to the people of Karnataka and has to deliver it.

According to sources, Kharge worked till late night Wednesday to break the political deadlock over the next chief minister and arrived at a consensus for government formation.

Central Observers from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) have been asked to reach Bengaluru to conduct the CLP meeting.

Meanwhile, security was stepped up and banners were also put up outside Congress leader Siddaramaiah's residence.

The Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal-Secular secured 19 seats.