Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy: Sources

Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka with D K Shivakumar as his deputy, ending days of uncertainty, sources said.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, centre, being felicitated by party leaders Siddaramaiah, left, and D K Shivakumar, in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge worked till late night on Wednesday to break the political deadlock over the next CM in Karnataka and arrived at a consensus for government formation.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on 20th May.

The party has called a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday at 7 pm.

Central Observers from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) have been asked to reach Bengaluru to conduct the CLP meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress' Karnataka-in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that a decision on the next Karnataka chief minister 'will be announced today or tomorrow and a new cabinet will be in place within 72 hours'.