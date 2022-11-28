News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hackers demand Rs 200 cr from AIIMS-Delhi; data of 4 crore patients at risk

Hackers demand Rs 200 cr from AIIMS-Delhi; data of 4 crore patients at risk

By Payal Banerjee
November 28, 2022 19:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hackers have allegedly demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi as its server remained out of order for the sixth consecutive day, official sources said on Monday.

It is feared that data of around 3-4 crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach detected Wednesday morning.

 

Patient care services in emergency, outpatient, inpatient and laboratory wings are being managed manually as the server remained down, the sources said.

The India Computer Emergency Response Team, the Delhi police and representatives of the ministry of home affairs are investigating the ransomware attack.

A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi police on November 25.

Official sources said internet services are blocked on computers at the hospital on the recommendations of the investigating agencies.

The AIIMS server has stored data of several VIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats and judges.

"Hackers have allegedly demanded around Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency," one of the sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, the NIC e-hospital database and application servers for e-hospital have been restored.

The NIC team is scanning and cleaning infection from other e-hospital servers located at AIIMS which are required for delivery of hospital services, an official source said.

Four physical servers arranged for restoring e-hospital services have been scanned and prepared for the databases and applications.

Also, the AIIMS network sanitisation is in progress.

Antivirus solutions have been organised for servers and computers.

It has been installed on nearly 1,200 out of 5,000 computers.

Twenty out of 50 servers have been scanned and this activity is ongoing 24x7, the source said.

"The full sanitisation of the network is likely to continue for five more days. Thereafter, e-hospital services can be rolled out in a phased manner. Patient care services including emergency, outpatient, inpatient,laboratory etc services are being continued on manual mode," the source said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Payal Banerjee in New Delhi
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cyberattacks on Mumbai power continue!
Cyberattacks on Mumbai power continue!
Cyber-attacks: What Modi must know!
Cyber-attacks: What Modi must know!
MeitY officials clueless over PM's Twitter a/c hacking
MeitY officials clueless over PM's Twitter a/c hacking
'Messi should ask to God that I don't find him!'
'Messi should ask to God that I don't find him!'
Serbia shell-shocked; Cameroonians refused to be tamed
Serbia shell-shocked; Cameroonians refused to be tamed
SC warns electors of making false EVM complaints
SC warns electors of making false EVM complaints
Qatar World Cup: A showcase for political tensions
Qatar World Cup: A showcase for political tensions
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

China aggressively trying to hack Indian cyberspace

China aggressively trying to hack Indian cyberspace

How India can win future wars

How India can win future wars

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances