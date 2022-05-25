News
Rediff.com  » News » Fast-track court to hear plea for Gyanvapi Shivling worship

Fast-track court to hear plea for Gyanvapi Shivling worship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 25, 2022 16:54 IST
A district court in Varanasi on Wednesday transferred a petition seeking permission to worship a "Shivling" claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi complex during a videography survey to a fast-track court for hearing on May 30.

IMAGE: A view of Gyanvapi Masjid, in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

District court judge A K Vishevesh ordered the transfer of the suit to a fast-track court, government counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said.

The plea was filed on behalf of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh.

 

The petition filed by Kiran Singh, wife of Sangh president Jitendra Singh Bisen and its general secretary, on Tuesday sought a ban on the entry of Muslims into the complex, handing over the complex to it and permission to offer prayers at the "Shivling".

On a request by the plaintiffs, the court had agreed to hear the third aspect -- permission to offer prayers at the Shivling -- on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the judge had fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
