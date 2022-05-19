News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Lord Shiva doesn't need a structure: Kangana on Gyanvapi row

Lord Shiva doesn't need a structure: Kangana on Gyanvapi row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 19, 2022 16:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Commenting on the Gyanvapi issue, actor Kangana Ranaut has said Lord Shiva is omnipresent and doesn't need a structure to prove his existence.

IMAGE: Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta perform 'Ganga Aarti' before the release of their upcoming film Dhaakad at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Ranaut, known for her combative and often controversial remarks, offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple along with the team of her upcoming film Dhaakad on Wednesday.

"Just like there is Lord Krishna in every particle of Mathura and Lord Ram in every particle of Ayodhya, there is Lord Shiva in every particle of Kashi. He doesn't need a structure, he is present in every particle," the actor told reporters when she was asked to express her opinion on the ongoing case of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

She signed off with the 'Har Har Mahadev' chant.

 

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

On May 17, the Supreme Court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform "religious observances".

The claimed finding on the last day of the survey on Monday reignited the mandir-masjid debate over the complex.

A commission appointed by a court here to conduct a videographic survey of the complex submitted its report on Thursday, an advocate said.

The apex court on Thursday asked the civil court here to not proceed with hearing the Gyanvapi case till it takes up the matter on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
Court orders Shivling site sealed in Gyanvapi complex
Court orders Shivling site sealed in Gyanvapi complex
'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'
'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'
This is a phase of evolution for me: Kohli
This is a phase of evolution for me: Kohli
HC sets aside Kejri's doorstep ration delivery scheme
HC sets aside Kejri's doorstep ration delivery scheme
How Models Party At Cannes
How Models Party At Cannes
Helly Shah's HOT New Avatar!
Helly Shah's HOT New Avatar!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Sacked officer says Sheshnag idol seen inside Gyanvapi

Sacked officer says Sheshnag idol seen inside Gyanvapi

Clarify stand on Muslims' places of worship: AIMPLB

Clarify stand on Muslims' places of worship: AIMPLB

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances