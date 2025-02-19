New CEC Takes Charge

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took charge in New Delhi.
The 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre is senior to the two other commissioners on the three-member panel that was led by Rajiv Kumar until he retired on Tuesday.
The other election commissioners are Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, an officer from the Uttarakhand cadre, and Vivek Joshi, a Haryana cadre officer who was appointed on Monday night.
