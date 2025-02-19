New CEC Takes Charge

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took charge in New Delhi.

The 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre is senior to the two other commissioners on the three-member panel that was led by Rajiv Kumar until he retired on Tuesday.

The other election commissioners are Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, an officer from the Uttarakhand cadre, and Vivek Joshi, a Haryana cadre officer who was appointed on Monday night.

IMAGE: Gyanesh Kumar is welcomed by Deputy Election Commissioner Sanjay Kumar as he arrives to take charge at the Election Commission of India in New Delhi. Photographs: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gyanesh Kumar arrives to assume charge.

IMAGE: Gyanesh Kumar welcomed by an ECI official with mithai.

IMAGE: Gyanesh Kumar takes charge as Deputy Election Commissioner Sanjay Kumar stands by.

IMAGE: Gyanesh Kumar will be in charge of all assembly election, the Presidential and vice presidential election till he retires on January 26, 2029, the day before he turns 65.

