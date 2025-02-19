HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
New CEC Takes Charge

February 19, 2025 18:35 IST

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took charge in New Delhi.

The 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre is senior to the two other commissioners on the three-member panel that was led by Rajiv Kumar until he retired on Tuesday.

The other election commissioners are Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, an officer from the Uttarakhand cadre, and Vivek Joshi, a Haryana cadre officer who was appointed on Monday night.

IMAGE: Gyanesh Kumar is welcomed by Deputy Election Commissioner Sanjay Kumar as he arrives to take charge at the Election Commission of India in New Delhi. Photographs: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Gyanesh Kumar arrives to assume charge.

IMAGE: Gyanesh Kumar welcomed by an ECI official with mithai.

IMAGE: Gyanesh Kumar takes charge as Deputy Election Commissioner Sanjay Kumar stands by.

IMAGE: Gyanesh Kumar will be in charge of all assembly election, the Presidential and vice presidential election till he retires on January 26, 2029, the day before he turns 65.
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

