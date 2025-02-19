HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Who's That Man With Amit Shah?

Who's That Man With Amit Shah?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read
February 19, 2025 10:57 IST

Clue: He was appointed to an important position recently...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

That's Gyanesh Kumar, India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner, in his former avatar as cooperation secretary. In addition to being Union home minister, Amitbhai is also the cooperation minister.

Before he retires as CEC on January 26, 2029, Gyanesh Kumar will supervise the Bihar assembly election later this year, the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal assembly elections next year, the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2027, the President and Vice President's election in 2027, the Gujarat assembly elections in December 2027, the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections in November-December 2028.

All photographs: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
