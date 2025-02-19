Who's That Man With Amit Shah?

Clue: He was appointed to an important position recently...

That's Gyanesh Kumar, India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner, in his former avatar as cooperation secretary. In addition to being Union home minister, Amitbhai is also the cooperation minister.

Before he retires as CEC on January 26, 2029, Gyanesh Kumar will supervise the Bihar assembly election later this year, the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal assembly elections next year, the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2027, the President and Vice President's election in 2027, the Gujarat assembly elections in December 2027, the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections in November-December 2028.

