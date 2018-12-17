On Nirbhaya's 6th anniversary, 3-yr-old girl gangraped in Delhi

Last updated on: December 17, 2018 09:28 IST

A three-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a neighbour at her house in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday afternoon, police said.

On being informed about the incident police reached the spot and rushed the unconscious girl to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, they said.

The minor girl was allegedly raped by one Ranjeet, who works as a guard and resides in the ground floor of the same building as the victim. The girl's parents were out on work when the incident occurred, a senior police officer said.

The 40-year-old accused was beaten up by the people, following which he was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later arrested, the officer said, adding a case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

The girl is undergoing treatment and according to doctors she is now stable. Her father is a mason and mother a domestic help.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted, "Today a 3 year old girl has been brutally raped in Bindapur, Delhi. She is bleeding profusely & is v critical. Am on my way to meet her. How more can this city let down Nirbhaya that even on her 6th death anniversary children are raped! @narendramodi ji, for nth time, pl help! (sic).

A 23-year-old paramedical student was gang-raped in a moving bus in Delhi six year ago, and later died in hospital.

The incident triggered outrage and protests across the country, and she subsequently came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', the fearless.