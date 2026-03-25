Gurugram BPharma Student and Friend Brutally Beaten on Sohna Road

A BPharma student and his friend were brutally attacked in Gurugram, leading to a police investigation into five suspects involved in the Sohna Road assault.

Key Points A BPharma student and his friend were brutally attacked on Sohna Road in Gurugram.

The victims were chased and forced to stop by five men in a car.

The attackers, identified as Shyam Khatana, Kunal Lohiya, Ronit, Kavya, and Krish, allegedly beat the students mercilessly.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the five suspects and are currently investigating the incident.

The injured students were taken to a hospital for treatment following the assault.

A BPharma student and his friend were brutally beaten on Sohna Road under Bhondsi police station area here, with police registering a case naming five suspects in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

The complaint -- Naman Bokan, a resident of Hasanpur village in Sector 76, and a third-year BPharma student at K R Mangalam University, Sohna -- alleged that on March 18, when he was returning home from college on a bike with his friend Vivek, five men aboard a Kia car began tailing them.

As they were travelling over the Maruti Kunj flyover, the accused approached them from behind and tried to stop their bike by cutting them off with their car. However, the bikers managed to speed away.

After a short chase, the accused grabbed Naman and Vivek from behind, forcing them to stop the bike, and began thrashing the duo, the complaint said.

Details of the Attack

"After this, Shyam Khatana, Kunal Lohiya, Ronit, Kavya, and Krish got out of the car and started beating me and Vivek. Vivek ran towards the road to save himself, but the five men threw him on the road and beat him mercilessly," the complaint read.

Following the incident, the accused fled from the spot. Naman then informed his brother, who rushed the duro to a hospital, it added.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered against the five suspects, and investigating is in progress.