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Inter-State Child Trafficking Ring Uncovered In Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 20, 2026 22:05 IST

Gujarat police have dismantled a major inter-state child trafficking ring, arresting the kingpin and uncovering a network involved in the abduction and sale of newborn babies across multiple states.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gujarat police busted an inter-state child trafficking racket known as the 'Murugan Gang'.
  • The gang allegedly trafficked newborn babies from Gujarat, Delhi, Telangana, and Maharashtra.
  • The kingpin, Bodashu Nagraju alias Murugan, was arrested along with two accomplices in Telangana.
  • The gang obtained newborn babies and sold them for high prices through local agents.
  • An investigation is underway to rescue the trafficked children and apprehend other members of the network.

Police investigating the abduction of a four-year-old boy from Banaskantha district in Gujarat earlier this month, have busted an inter-state child trafficking racket by apprehending its kingpin from Telangana, officials said on Monday.

Inter-State Child Trafficking Network Uncovered

The gang, known as the "Murugan Gang," was allegedly involved in trafficking newborn babies from Gujarat, Delhi, Telangana, and Maharashtra, and selling them at high prices. So far, police have established the abduction and sale of at least five children.

 

On April 6, a four-year-old boy, who was abducted from Vadgam, was rescued, leading to the arrest of two suspects by Banaskantha Police. During interrogation, investigators uncovered a wider network linked to the crime. Technical intelligence later indicated that another key suspect was operating from Telangana.

Arrest Of The Kingpin And Accomplices

"Police tracked down the main accused, identified as Bodashu Nagraju alias Murugan, through technical analysis and arrested him and two of his accomplices, Kasrapu Tirupathi and Keleti Gangarajan. They are residents of Telangana," said Banaskantha superintendent of police Prashant Sumbe.

Modus Operandi Of The Trafficking Gang

According to officials, the main accused was initially involved in arranging women for in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures. He would identify women unable to conceive and connect them with healthy women, sending them to IVF centres in exchange for Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000.

However, lured by higher profits from selling newborns, he later came into contact with local and interstate child trafficking agents. The gang would obtain newborn babies within 24 to 48 hours of birth and sell them at high prices, according to a release issued by the Banaskantha Police.

The accused allegedly abducted infants from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Delhi, and sold them through local agents for large sums.

Ongoing Investigation And Rescue Efforts

All three accused have been taken into custody and were interrogated in Palanpur. During questioning, police found that the gang had sold two children each from Gujarat and Maharashtra, three from Telangana, and one from Delhi.

The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to rescue the trafficked children, officials added.

Child trafficking is a serious crime under Indian law, punishable with significant jail time and fines. The investigation will likely expand to identify and apprehend other members of the network, as well as to locate and rehabilitate the trafficked children. Such cases often involve complex legal and ethical considerations.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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