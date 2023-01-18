News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat diamond trader's 9-year-old daughter embraces Jain monkhood

Gujarat diamond trader's 9-year-old daughter embraces Jain monkhood

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 18, 2023 23:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A nine-year-old daughter of a wealthy diamond merchant embraced Jain monkhood in Gujarat on Wednesday, renouncing material comforts.

IMAGE: Devanshi, a nine-year-old daughter of a wealthy diamond merchant, after embraing monkhood in Gujarat's Surat, January 18, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Devanshi, the eldest of the two daughters of Dhanesh and Ami Sanghvi, took 'diksha' in the presence of Jain monk Acharya Vijay Kirtiyashsuri and hundreds of other people at a venue in Vesu locality of Surat, a family associate said.

 

Her father is the owner of Sanghvi and Sons, a nearly three-decade old diamond polishing and export firm in Surat.

The minor girl's diksha -- or vow of renunciation -- marks her initiation into the ascetic life. The ceremony began last Saturday.

She will now shun all the material comforts and luxury, which her family of diamond merchants could have provided her.

Devanshi was inclined towards spiritual life since a very young age and had even walked about 700 km with other monks and embraced their life before formally being initiated into monkhood, family friend Nirav Shah said.

She knows five languages and also has other skills, he said.

"Today, she was given 'diksha' at a function. The Sanghvis have two daughters -- Devanshi is the elder one and she has a four-year-old sister," he said.

"Devanshi showed religious inclination since she was a toddler. She has followed the ascetic life since a very young age," he said.

On Tuesday, a day before Devanshi took 'diksha,' a religious procession was taken out with fanfare in the city, Shah said.

A similar procession was also taken out in Belgium, he added.

Several diamond traders from the Jain community have close business links with Belgium.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Tribals gather near Parasnath hills, want Jains out
Tribals gather near Parasnath hills, want Jains out
Govt won't convert Jh'khand Jain site into tourism hub
Govt won't convert Jh'khand Jain site into tourism hub
Dadlani gives a coconut to Jain monk Tarun Sagar, then apologises
Dadlani gives a coconut to Jain monk Tarun Sagar, then apologises
'251 Myanmar's refugees sought shelter in Mizoram'
'251 Myanmar's refugees sought shelter in Mizoram'
'We will keep it simple against Wales'
'We will keep it simple against Wales'
Gill stars as India script narrow win over NZ
Gill stars as India script narrow win over NZ
PIX: Gill hits double ton as Ind edge NZ in thriller
PIX: Gill hits double ton as Ind edge NZ in thriller
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Shikharji protest: Another Jain monk on fast dies

Shikharji protest: Another Jain monk on fast dies

Jain monk Tarun Maharaj dies in Delhi

Jain monk Tarun Maharaj dies in Delhi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances