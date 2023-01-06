News
Rediff.com  » News » Shikharji protest: Another Jain monk on fast dies

Shikharji protest: Another Jain monk on fast dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 06, 2023 15:53 IST
A Jain monk who was on a fast against the Jharkhand government's decision to declare Shri Sammed Shikharji as a tourist place died in Jaipur, a community leader said on Friday.

IMAGE: Members of Jain community participate in a rally organised against the decision of the Jharkhand government to declare 'Shri Sammed Shikharji' a tourist place, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Samarth Sagar (74) died at around 2 am on Friday after fasting for five days, said Rajasthan Jain Sabha president Subhash Chandra Jain.

Sagar was on a hunger strike at the Sanghiji temple in Sanganer area in Jaupir.

 

This comes days after another Jain monk, Sugyeysagar Maharaj (72), fasting to protest the Jharkhand government's decision died at the temple on Tuesday.

Shri Sammed Shikharji is a Jain pilgrimage centre in the Parasnath hills of Jharkhand. The state government decided to turn it into a tourist attraction, which irked the community.

The Centre on Thursday stayed all tourism activities at the Parasnath hills and directed the Jharkhand government to immediately take all steps necessary to protect its sanctity.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
