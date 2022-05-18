News
Rediff.com  » News » Hardik Patel quits Congress ahead of Gujarat polls

Hardik Patel quits Congress ahead of Gujarat polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 18, 2022 11:05 IST
Photograph: @HardikPatel_/Twitter

Gujarat Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel on Wednesday said he has resigned as the Gujarat Congress working president as well as from the party's primary membership.

Patel submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

 

"Today, after mustering courage, I am resigning from the party post and primary membership of the Congress. I hope my followers and people of Gujarat will welcome my step. I believe that I will be able to serve the state better after this step," he tweeted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
