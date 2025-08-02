Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Guinness World Record, Here I Come

IMAGE: Egyptian wrestler Ashraf Mahrous, 44, nicknamed 'Captain Ashraf Kapunga', reacts during his attempt to set a Guinness World Record by pulling 20 vehicles for nearly 10 metres (33 feet) at the Al-Safwa Club in Ramadan City, outside Cairo, Egypt. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: Ashraf Mahrous during his attempt to set the record, here and below. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Tariff Heat in Brazil

IMAGE: Demonstrators protest against tariffs on Brazilian goods imposed by US President Donald John Trump in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Photograph: Diego Vara/Reuters

Dollar's Burning

IMAGE: A demonstrator holds burning mock dollar bills with Trump's face at a protest against the tariffs on Brazilian products outside the United States embassy in Brasilia, Brazil. Photograph: Mateus Bonomi/Reuters

Grief Deepens

IMAGE: Mourners at the funeral of Palestinians who were killed by Israeli fire while trying to receive aid and who were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes on tents in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

Scooping Survival

IMAGE: A woman collects flour from the ground as Palestinians receive aid supplies from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the central Gaza Strip. Photograph: Reuters

Paddy Prep

IMAGE: Farmers remove grass from a paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Fleeing Floods

IMAGE: People with their belongings move to a safer place via boat as the water level of the Yamuna river rises in Ghatampur near Kanpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

River Swells

IMAGE: A view of a flooded area as the Ganga and Yamuna overflow in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Yagam for World Peace

IMAGE: Japanese Hindu devotees conduct a special yagam for world peace at the Thiruvanaikoil Arulmigu Jambukeswarar temple in Tiruchirappalli. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Papaya Treat

IMAGE: A chestnut-tailed starling feeds on a ripe papaya in Nadia, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hope For Henglep

IMAGE: The Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Indian Air Force, conduct a joint ration distribution drive for landslide-affected villages in the Henglep sub-division in Churachandpur, Manipur. Photograph: @RajBhavManipur X/ANI Photo

