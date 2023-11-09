News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Guess Who Wished Advaniji Happy Birthday

Guess Who Wished Advaniji Happy Birthday

By REDIFF NEWS
November 09, 2023 09:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lal Kishenchand Advani turned 96 pn Wednesday and look who came to wish him.

 

IMAGE: The man who Advaniji once hailed as an excellent event manager wishes the BJP patriarch. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: As BJP president Advaniji took his party from the 2 seats it won in the 1984 Lok Sabha election to its pole position in Indian politics, enabling the likes of J P Nadda, the party's current national president.

 

IMAGE: Amit A Shah replaced Advaniji as the candidate for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 election. Advaniji represented Gandhinagar in the 1998, 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections.

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh served as BJP president at a time when it appeared that Advaniji would be the party's prime ministerial candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but...

 

IMAGE: Which of these four BJP leaders has never been party president? You guessed right: The man on the left.

 

IMAGE: The two gentlemen with their backs to the camera are B L Santhosh, the BJP's national organising secretary, right, and Deepak Chopra, Advaniji's long-time executive assistant.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Why Modi-Shah must thank Advani-Vajpayee
Why Modi-Shah must thank Advani-Vajpayee
'My father's Rath Yatra changed Indian politics'
'My father's Rath Yatra changed Indian politics'
'BJP should have shown grace to Advaniji'
'BJP should have shown grace to Advaniji'
England aim for dominance in must-win Pak clash
England aim for dominance in must-win Pak clash
BSF jawan killed in Pak firing in Jammu
BSF jawan killed in Pak firing in Jammu
How Well Do You Know YRF Spy Universe?
How Well Do You Know YRF Spy Universe?
Rashford sent off in shocking defeat; Real advances
Rashford sent off in shocking defeat; Real advances
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Vajpayee was a 'Chanakya.' Advani, a 'straight arrow'

Vajpayee was a 'Chanakya.' Advani, a 'straight arrow'

L K Advani on Movies, Politics, Family

L K Advani on Movies, Politics, Family

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances