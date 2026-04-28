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Groom Booked After Wedding Procession Ruckus In Nuh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 28, 2026 22:35 IST

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Police in Nuh have booked a groom and arrested five drivers after a wedding procession turned chaotic with reckless driving and public disturbance, prompting a crackdown on traffic violations.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • Groom and father booked, five drivers arrested for wedding procession ruckus in Nuh.
  • Reckless driving, loud music, and dangerous stunts caused chaos during the procession.
  • Police seized six vehicles, including a Thar, Audi, Verna, and Fronx.
  • Nuh police warn of strict action against traffic violations during wedding celebrations.
  • Superintendent of Police Dr Arpit Jain emphasises zero tolerance for hooliganism on public roads.

Police have booked a groom and his father and arrested five drivers for creating a ruckus during a wedding procession in Nuh by standing on moving vehicles, hanging from windows, speeding and playing loud music, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on April 23, when the wedding procession of Sohail, a resident of Nizampur village, was returning from Firozpur Namak village.

 

Wedding Procession Turns Chaotic

During the return journey, some youths climbed onto vehicle roofs and violated traffic rules, causing chaos, police said.

Videos of the incident went viral, police said, adding that the footage showed people sitting on vehicle roofs, hanging out of windows and driving recklessly at high speed, disrupting traffic and disturbing the public with loud music. Based on the video, an FIR was registered at Sadar Tauru police station, and five drivers were arrested.

Drivers Arrested and Vehicles Seized

They were identified as Tasleem, a resident of Sunari village; Shahrukh of Tai village; Rashid of Cheela village; Sazid of Bajlaka village; and Sajid, a resident of Nizampur village in Nuh district.

Police also seized six vehicles, including a Thar, Audi, Verna and Fronx.

Police Issue Warning Against Reckless Celebrations

Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said Superintendent of Police Dr Arpit Jain had already warned of strict action against stunts and traffic violations during wedding processions, and this was the first such case. "Chaos, dangerous driving and hooliganism on public roads in the name of wedding celebrations will not be tolerated," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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