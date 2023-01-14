News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Grenades, traces of blood found in Delhi house of 2 held over terror links

Grenades, traces of blood found in Delhi house of 2 held over terror links

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 14, 2023 13:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Days after two people were arrested over their suspected links with terror organisations, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has recovered two hand grenades from their rented accommodation in Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Saturday.

Traces of human blood were also found at their residence, police said.

The accused, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad, were arrested by the cell on Thursday over their suspected links with terror organisations and involvement in heinous crimes

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the accused were produced in court on Friday and sent to 14-day police custody.

 

"During the investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in Bhalaswa Dairy area from where two hand grenades were recovered,” Nalwa said.

She said, “Traces of human blood have also been found by the FSL team."

The arrest was made ahead of the Republic Day celebration in the national capital.

Three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, police had said.

Jagga is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, they had said, adding Naushad had been associated with terror outfit 'Harkat ul-Ansar'.

Jagga is a member of the notorious 'Bambiha' gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, police had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Classifying terrorists as 'bad', 'good' must end: India
Classifying terrorists as 'bad', 'good' must end: India
UN counter-terrorism council adopts Delhi Declaration
UN counter-terrorism council adopts Delhi Declaration
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
Ignored for India Tests, Zampa eyes ODI World Cup
Ignored for India Tests, Zampa eyes ODI World Cup
USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for lapses in Halol plant
USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for lapses in Halol plant
Filmmaker Onir's Lit Fest talk cancelled over threats
Filmmaker Onir's Lit Fest talk cancelled over threats
Harry & Meghan: Extremely One-Sided
Harry & Meghan: Extremely One-Sided
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rajouri Terror Attack Is A Warning!

Rajouri Terror Attack Is A Warning!

2 held in Delhi over suspected terror links

2 held in Delhi over suspected terror links

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances