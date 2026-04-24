Three C Shelters Directors To Be Charged In Housing Project Case

Directors of Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd are set to face charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy after a Delhi court found a prima facie case related to the stalled Greenopolis housing project in Gurugram.

Key Points Delhi court orders charges against Three C Shelters directors for allegedly misleading homebuyers in the stalled Greenopolis project.

Directors face charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy related to the Gurugram housing project.

Homebuyers allege promised flats were never completed, and key details about the project site were concealed.

The court noted discrepancies between approved building plans and marketing materials regarding high-tension power lines and chemical effluent drains.

Investigation revealed funds collected from buyers were allegedly advanced as loans to related group companies.

A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against directors of Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd in connection with the stalled Greenopolis housing project in Gurugram, saying that a prima facie case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy was made out against them for allegedly misleading homebuyers.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan was hearing the case against two directors of Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd, Surpreet Singh Suri, Nirmal Singh and Vidur Bhardwaj, and ordered framing charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Allegations Against Three C Shelters Directors

In an order dated April 23, the judge said, "In my considered opinion, prima facie offence punishable under Section 420/467/468/471/120B IPC is made out against accused persons namely Surpreet Singh Suri, Vidhur Bhardwaj, Nirmal Singh and M/s Three C Shelters Pvt. Ltd."

The case arose from an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing in 2017 on a complaint by homebuyers of the Greenopolis residential group housing project in Gurugram.

According to the prosecution, Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd had entered into an agreement in 2011 to develop the project comprising more than 1,700 flats across 29 towers.

Homebuyers' Grievances

Homebuyers alleged that flats promised for delivery by mid-2015 were never completed, with only skeletal structures raised, forcing buyers to continue paying rent and EMIs.

A key allegation was that the accused concealed the existence of a chemical effluent drain and 220 KVA high-tension power lines passing through the project land.

While these were shown in the approved building plan submitted to Haryana authorities, they were allegedly omitted from brochures and site plans attached with Apartment Buyer Agreements.

The court noted that the project brochures used for marketing did not disclose these crucial facts despite the approved layout clearly reflecting them.

"The same contained the map of the project which did not show the HT lines and chemical effluent nalas. However, the approved map/layout planâ¦ had shown the aforesaid HT lines and chemical affluent nalas," the court said.

Criminal Conspiracy and Misrepresentation

It added that this prima facie showed the accused had, "in criminal conspiracy with each otherâ¦ misrepresented to the home buyers regarding the HT lines and nala in the project".

The prosecution also alleged that bookings began before full statutory approvals were secured and before the building plan approval dated June 7, 2012, thereby dishonestly inducing buyers to invest.

Investigation further showed that Rs 154.93 crore collected from buyers was advanced as loans to related group companies at nominal interest rates.

Court's Findings and Next Steps

However, relying on a Haryana RERA financial due diligence report, the court said direct siphoning of funds was not fully supported to the extent claimed.

It held that prima facie offences under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) were made against three director and M/s Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd. (under liquidation through IRP).

It then listed the matter for framing of charges on May 2.