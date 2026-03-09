India hosts GraphIN 2026 to explore graphene's potential

GraphIN 2026 in India gathers global experts to explore the vast potential of graphene and two-dimensional materials, solidifying India's position in the future of electronics and semiconductor innovation.

The first edition of GraphIN 2026, an international conference and expo on graphene and two-dimensional (2D) materials, started here on Monday bringing together scientists, technology innovators and industry representatives from across the world to discuss advances in next-generation materials.

The conference is jointly organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, through the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) in collaboration with the PHANTOM Foundation, Spain, and the University of Manchester, UK, a pioneer in graphene research.

A statement by the organisers said that the event is being held in India for the first time as part of the Graphene Conference series, a major European event on graphene and 2D materials.

Nobel laureate Prof Kostya Novoselov, Director of the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials at the National University of Singapore, inaugurated the conference.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Novoselov said that even after nearly two decades of research, graphene continues to generate remarkable scientific discoveries and technological possibilities.

He said the material has evolved from a laboratory curiosity into a versatile platform with applications across multiple sectors.

He noted that while research in graphene and other two-dimensional materials is expanding rapidly, the challenge now lies in identifying the most promising directions among the growing range of applications. He also said India is well-positioned to play a significant role in advancing both the science and practical applications of graphene.

India's Semiconductor Ambitions

Delivering the keynote address, Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, MeitY, said the country is steadily positioning itself as a global hub for electronics system design and manufacturing through policy support and investments aimed at strengthening the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

He said the electronics sector is among the fastest-growing industries globally and a key pillar of initiatives such as 'Make in India' and Digital India.

Under the India Semiconductor Mission, ten semiconductor manufacturing proposals with investments of about Rs 1.6 lakh crore have already been approved, while more than 100 start-ups and MSMEs have received support under the Design Linked Incentive scheme, he said.

Graphene's Role in Next-Generation Technologies

Dr R Ratheesh, Director General of C-MET, said graphene and other two-dimensional materials are emerging as key enablers of next-generation technologies because of their exceptional electronic, thermal and mechanical properties.

He said the conference provides an important platform for collaboration between researchers, industry and policymakers to advance applications ranging from energy storage and flexible electronics to sensing and biomedical devices.

The four-day conference features keynote lectures, technical sessions and industry forums focusing on emerging applications of graphene and related materials.