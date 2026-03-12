Graphene Sensors Poised to Transform Medical Testing

Ultra-sensitive graphene sensors are set to revolutionise medical diagnostics by enabling rapid and accurate detection of disease biomarkers at extremely low concentrations, potentially transforming healthcare.

Ultra-sensitive graphene sensors capable of detecting disease biomarkers at extremely low concentrations could soon enable rapid medical tests, scientists said on the final day of the GraphIN 2026 international conference here.

Rohit Thakur, from the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences in Bengaluru, said that the graphene transistors designed for ultra-sensitive immunosensing applications, can detect biological markers at extremely low levels, according to a statement.

It would potentially enable portable diagnostic systems to identify diseases from very small biological samples, he said.

Thakur also said that the graphene transistors are produced using scalable techniques such as shear mixing and spray printing, reducing fabrication costs compared with conventional high-temperature graphene production methods.

Using machine learning, the devices detected biological markers linked to traumatic brain injury with high accuracy, highlighting the potential of graphene electronics for faster bedside diagnostic tests, he is quoted as having said in the statement.

Graphene-Based Sensor Development

Titash Mondal of the IIT, Kharagpur gave a presentation on graphene-based sensors built from rubber nanocomposites reinforced with graphene, the statement said.

These materials combine flexibility with high electrical conductivity, enabling highly sensitive strain and temperature sensors, he said.

The conference also highlighted the efforts to develop indigenous graphene production technologies using Indian mineral resources, the statement said.

Jayasankar Kalidoss of the CSIRâ National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) in Thiruvananthapuram, presented a sustainable process for producing graphene from low-grade graphite ore, it said.

The process involves upgrading graphite through flotation and purification followed by mechanochemical ball milling to obtain few-layer graphene sheets, the statement said.

According to researchers, the method can produce up to 200 grams of graphene per batch with relatively low energy consumption and without hazardous chemicals, it said.

"The approach offers a cost-effective and environmentally friendly pathway for large-scale graphene production, which could support domestic manufacturing of graphene-based materials for electronics, sensors and energy applications," it said.

Other Applications of Advanced Materials

Other presentations at the conference explored new developments in advanced materials and composites, the statement said.

According to the statement, Nithin Chandran B S of IIT Madras discussed MXene-derived materials for high-temperature applications, while Santosh Kumar M B of the Cochin University of Science and Technology presented research on hybrid composites combining jute fibres and nanomaterials for lightweight structures in unmanned aerial vehicles.

"A notable healthcare application presented at the conference was a flexible graphene-based heating pad for neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) by Dr Ramesh A of the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET), Thrissur."

"The lightweight pad can reach 35â 40 degrees Celsius within five minutes and withstand repeated bending cycles, making it suitable for medical use," it said.