Graphene: The 'Wonder Material' Poised to Revolutionise Water Purification

Scientists are exploring how graphene, a revolutionary 'wonder material', can be used in advanced membranes and nanocomposites to purify water, offering a potential solution to global water scarcity and improved sanitation.

Key Points Graphene-based membranes and nanocomposites are emerging as powerful tools for removing pollutants from water.

Graphene nanocomposites can act as highly efficient adsorbents, capturing toxic substances from water.

Graphene membranes offer a new approach to water purification compared to conventional technologies like reverse osmosis.

Graphene's unique properties, including atomic-scale thickness and high mechanical strength, make it ideal for advanced filtration systems.

Graphene technologies could significantly improve desalination and wastewater treatment while reducing energy consumption.

Graphene, the ultra-thin "wonder material" known for its exceptional strength and conductivity, could soon play a major role in tackling the global challenge of providing clean water, according to scientists.

This was the central theme of several presentations on the second day of GraphIN 2026, the International Conference and Expo on Graphene and two-dimensional (2D) materials being held in Kochi.

During the conference, scientists highlighted how graphene-based membranes and nanocomposites are emerging as powerful tools for removing pollutants and toxic substances from water, according to a statement.

Speaking at a session on 2D materials chemistry and composites, researchers presented advances in graphene-based nanomaterials designed to remove harmful contaminants from water.

Bharti of the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), DRDO, said graphene-based nanocomposites are showing strong potential in environmental applications because of their exceptionally high surface area and chemical activity.

Graphene-based nanocomposites, she explained, can act as highly efficient adsorbents capable of capturing toxic substances from water and preventing environmental pollution.

Another presentation by Premlal B Pillai of the National Graphene Institute, University of Manchester, focused on the development of graphene membranes for next-generation water purification systems.

According to the researchers, these membranes offer a fundamentally new approach to water purification compared with conventional technologies such as reverse osmosis, it said.

By carefully controlling the spacing between graphene layers and the electrical charge on the membrane surface, scientists can regulate how ions and molecules move through the material, enabling highly precise filtration.

Graphene's Impact on Water Treatment

Experts at the conference said such technologies could significantly improve desalination and wastewater treatment while reducing the energy consumption of purification systems.

The development of graphene membranes capable of high-efficiency filtration could therefore play an important role in addressing global water scarcity and improving sanitation in developing regions.

Scientists noted that graphene's extraordinary properties, including its atomic-scale thickness, high mechanical strength and excellent chemical stability, make it uniquely suited for next-generation filtration systems capable of removing contaminants that are difficult to eliminate using conventional methods.

Apart from water purification, the second day of the conference also featured discussions on a wide range of emerging applications of graphene and other two-dimensional materials.

The conference will continue over the next two days with plenary lectures by leading international scientists, including discussions on quantum materials, advanced semiconductor technologies and industrial applications of graphene, the statement added.