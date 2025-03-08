Grant immunity for women to commit '1 murder': Maha leader

The women's wing of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar has written to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to grant immunity from punishment against “one murder” as women want to kill the “oppressive mentality” and “rapist mindset”.

IMAGE: Women take out a march demanding justice in RG Kar Medical college rape and murder case in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rohini Khadse, the women's wing president of the Sharad Pawar-led party, in the letter written on the occasion of International Women's Day, pointed out the recent gangrape of a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai to highlight rising crimes against women and press for their demand.

“We, on behalf of all women, are demanding immunity (from punishment) to commit one murder,” Khadse said in the letter, aimed at targeting the state government over the law and order situation in the state.

She also cited a survey report stating that India was the most unsafe country for women as crimes, including kidnapping and domestic violence, were happening against them.

“We want to kill the oppressive mentality, the rapist tendency, the inefficiency of law and order… We hope our demand will be granted after giving it a serious thought,” Khadse added.

Reacting to the letter, Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil said Khadse should tell whom she will murder. However, his party colleague Manisha Kayande offered a more sympathetic view.

Kayande, an MLC, said Khadse is probably talking about killing certain tendencies in some people. This feeling must be stemming from “the recent incidents”, she said.