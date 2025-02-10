HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Grandson stabs industrialist more than '70 times' over property dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 10, 2025 11:03 IST

An 86-year-old industrialist was allegedly murdered at his residence by his grandson over a property dispute. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the night of February 6 when the accused, K Kirti Teja (aged around 28), 'attacked' his grandfather, V C Janardhan Rao, chairman & managing director of the city-based Veljan Group, with a knife, resulting in his immediate death, they said.

The accused also stabbed his mother when she tried to intervene. She sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital, Panjagutta police said, adding that he was subsequently arrested on Saturday.

 

Teja and his mother, who live in another part of the city, visited Rao's house in Somajiguda on Thursday. While she went to get coffee, an argument broke out between Teja and Rao over the distribution of his property, police said.

Teja took out a knife and 'attacked' his grandfather, accusing him of being indifferent toward him since childhood and "refusing" to distribute the property to him, police said, citing preliminary investigations.

When asked about reports that the victim was allegedly stabbed more than 70 times, police stated that there were multiple stab wounds and that the exact number would be confirmed based on the post-mortem examination (PME) report.

The accused had recently returned to Hyderabad from the US after completing his master's degree, police said.

Based on a complaint, a case of murder was registered against the accused, and he was arrested, police added. Further investigation is ongoing.

Established in 1965, Veljan has expertise in providing complete solutions for various applications, including shipbuilding, energy, mobile, and industrial segments, according to the company's website.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
